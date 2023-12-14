The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that the number of passengers to and from Kuwait International Airport in November totaled 982,741, reports Al-Rai daily.

Acting Director General of DGCA Imad Al-Jalawi revealed that Kuwait International Airport witnessed an increase in passenger traffic by 12 percent and an increase in aircraft traffic by 10 percent, while air cargo traffic increased by 15 percent in November compared to the same month last year.

Al-Jalawi said the number of arriving passengers reached 413,860; the number of departing passengers reached 568,881 and the number of transit passengers reached 186,018. He added the total aircraft movement operated to and from Kuwait International Airport in November reached 10,591 flights; compared to 9,582 in the same month last year

