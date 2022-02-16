From Turkish coffee and juices, to the ‘world’s cleanest’ food from Estonia, national trade delegations are seeking to capitalise on exhaustive trade capabilities through Dubai’s global gateway event

Dubai: Dubai’s status as a strategic gateway for global food and beverage trade has been further underlined at Gulfood 2022, with a host of international trade delegations significantly enhancing their presence at the 27th edition of the world’s largest annual F&B sourcing event.

This week’s five-day mega food event has brought together more than 4,000 companies from 120 countries and spans 21 halls at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with major national pavilions and standalone food producers showcasing the latest innovations and new-to-market products to meet evolving industry needs and changing consumer habits.

Turkey turns up the heat on big business opportunities

Acknowledging the importance of Gulfood as an integral industry platform to connect food and beverage producers and buyers from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, Turkey has boosted its presence at the show by 25% this year.

With the UAE this week hosting a Turkish delegation, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to bolster “strategic trade relations”, some 152 Turkish companies - from meat, poultry and dairy producers, to pulses, grains, fats, oils and beverage specialists - are part of an increased Turkish national pavilion at Gulfood. Covering 3,150 sqm of exhibition space, the Turkey pavilion is led by Selten Exhibition Company, supported by the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

“The UAE market is extremely essential for all Turkish companies because it allows them to re-export goods to the GCC, the Middle East and Africa. We’re thrilled to be at Gulfood; it is important to leverage the diverse presence of visitors, exhibitors and industry associates which result in substantial contracts,” said Nesibe Selten Hasdal, Director at Selten, who added the country’s national pavilion also includes the largest participation by Turkish beverage producers displaying ready-to-drink coffees and fruit juices.

“We have also seen a significant growth in our business over the past year and expect to do even better over the next year post networking at Gulfood 2022.”

Italy eager to increase strong growth

Global F&B powerhouse Italy has returned to Gulfood with 180 companies, a 50% increase on last year’s participation, eager to build on strong growth in the region. The national pavilion is led by the Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE and the Consulate General in Dubai.

“We have just conducted a tour with the Ambassador of Italy and all of the exhibitors present expressed their excitement towards the number of visitors so far. The Italian participation is back to pre-pandemic levels, we have seen an increase of 50% of Italian participation this year, and the feedback from exhibitors is that buyers are back and with many focused on new launches including truffle chips, confetti sweets and a big focus on bio/organic free from food,” said Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE.

“Italy continues to be one of the most important suppliers of the UAE. The total amount of agri-food exports to the UAE reached 189 million Euros in 2021, a 27% increase on 2020. Gulfood is the most important show for us in the region and one of the biggest in the world. This year we have launched our new campaign about Italian food and cultural awareness under ‘Italy is simply extraordinary #beIT.”

Estonia answering the health-conscious call

Meanwhile, Estonia has increased its participation at Gulfood this year by 166%, responding to growing trends for high nutritional value, health benefits and a balanced diet.

Taste Estonia, the F&B arm of Enterprise Estonia, the national foundation mandated to develop Estonia’s economy, is hosting 16 companies displaying everything from natural mineral water and organic chocolate to fresh fish and plant-based protein products.

“The UAE is a leading export destination and Gulfood has given us the opportunity to significantly increase offerings from Estonia, further driving sector-specific trade towards a cleaner, more sustainable, and healthier living preferences,” said Marge Pihlapuu, Head of International Sales, Enterprise Estonia, which cited the Food and Agriculture Organisation of United Nations crediting Estonian food as the second cleanest in the world.

“The quality of Estonian food relies on the clean resources available in the country. The journey to the table starts from carefully selected produce.”

United States has its finger on the industry pulse

The USA, steadfast supporters of Gulfood for over three decades, has introduced 28 new-to-market entries as part of an eclectic presence that includes a first-ever pavilion in the Pulses and Grains sector of the show. In total, more than 100 companies are displaying high-quality, innovative US products.

The USA Pavilion was opened by Meghan Gregonis, US Consul General in Dubai, and features numerous renowned chefs, including celebrity chef Art Smith, conducting live cooking demonstrations to highlight US food commodities in collaboration with the US Meat Export Federation, USA Poultry and Egg Export Council, California Walnut Commission, California Prune Board and California Milk Board.

Gulfood 2022 is being held under stringent safety and hygiene protocols. DWTC has proved its capability to curate the safest face-to-face business environment and deliver world-class events with the highest safety protocols.

More information on the event safety guidelines can be found here: https://www.gulfood.com/useful-info/safety-guidelines

-Ends-

About Gulfood (www.gulfood.com)

Gulfood has established a position as the world’s largest annual F&B sourcing event. Split into eight specific food industry sectors, the trade-only show is professionally managed and hosted by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC): (www.dwtc.com)

DWTC brings more than 40 years’ experience delivering world-class events in the Middle East and provides local, regional, and international exhibitors with unmatched expertise and in-depth market knowledge. Our team organizes more than 20 of the largest and most successful international and regional shows in Middle East, providing an ideal platform for business development in the region. Our commitment to on-going innovation within the exhibition industry has supported the rapid growth and development of a wide range of business-to-business and business-to-consumer shows and delivered consistent satisfaction to exhibitors and visitors. DWTC works with the leading trade bodies and industry associations to ensure that all exhibitions deliver full value and are built upon the real needs of their specific sector.

For more information, please contact:

Naina Chaudhary

Action Global Communications

naina.c@actionprgroup.com

Sura Manhal Al Yaziji

PR and Media Relations Manager, Dubai World Trade Centre

sura.alyaziji@dwtc.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022