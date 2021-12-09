Dubai, UAE: Gulf Software Distribution (GSD) —a leading value added distributor across the Gulf Region, today announced the appointment of James Harb as the company’s new general manager.

In his new role, James will oversee GSD’s market expansion, revenue and channel strategy. His extensive background in driving innovative ideas and positive change combined with the ability to foster relationships and synergy with the regional customers will support the company’s growth across the Gulf markets.

James brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience onboard. He is well-versed in leading and managing organizational strategies, business transformation, and building partnerships and alliances. He has a proven track record of working in highly competitive local and international markets and driving product expansion, increasing revenues and improving profits.

Prior to this role, James led Blue Tech Gulf’s sales and operation in the region. He also has extensive work experience at IBM Middle East, where he spent close to two decades across multiple leadership positions and was responsible for driving revenues and building the partner ecosystem.

Commenting on his appointment, James Harb said, “I’m excited to lead GSD through this important phase of growth and believe we have a unique opportunity to make an impact in the regional market. I look forward to working alongside my team to offer compelling solutions that support our customer’s growth ambitions, particularly at a time of digitization and huge regional transformation.”

Gulf Software Distribution (GSD) is a Value Added Distributor (VAD) helping Business Partners extend market reach and business growth. GSD is the largest IBM VAD in the Gulf region, and the sole distributor of adjacent technologies from Cloudflare.

