Omar Sultan Al Olama: Investing in future makers and empowering experts ensures a smart digital future.

Dubai: Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications office, in cooperation with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence has successfully concluded the UAE Ai Camp after enhancing more than 7,750 people participating in the camp activities and workshops organized in partnership with more than local entities and international companies specialized in Ai and programming.

Workshops provided 77 different topics aimed to involve all the society, including children, school and university students, developers, and programming experts in the field of Ai. Topics focused on enhancing their future capabilities, sharing their practical and academic knowledge with the international experts in technology and Ai field and organizing proactive workshops that picture the process of ensuring the digital future.

Commenting on this success, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications stated that providing an environment that invests in future makers and empowering artificial intelligence experts ensures the digital future. Sharing the knowledge with leading entities and companies contributes to creating the best digital practices in the UAE and implementing Ai in vital sectors.

HE Omar Sultan Al Olama said that this number of participants in the UAE Ai camp reflects that people now are aware of the importance of utilizing Artificial Intelligence and their willingness to learn, execute and flourish in the digital world. On the other hand, we have an ambitious government that seeks to enable these talents and ensure their growth in Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence, and programming. That will come through comprehensive programs, camps, and initiatives to spread the concept of Ai and future talents and ensure a strong digital infrastructure in the UAE and its sustainability.

In this occasion, Mohammed Amin, Sr. Vice President – META, Dell Technologies said: “We live in a digital world and programming has become a part of everything around us, which imposes major changes on future jobs. Today, coding is an essential skill that school students and youngsters must master to be able to contribute to creating a technology-led future. The "Artificial Intelligence for Young People initiative has been a huge success as we enrolled 1000 students, from 40+ nationalities, aged 9-17, who learnt the basics of AI and coding. We also held 200 coding classes, that focused on teaching the students how to code using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning tools to keep pace with scientific developments in all areas of programming. Our goal at Dell Technologies is to harness the power of technology to drive human progress, so programs such as this are in line with our vision to use technology to transform lives. We’re honored to have collaborated with the UAEs Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office to support this program as it played a key role towards building an ecosystem of future coders who can be part of tomorrow’s digital workforce.”

Bashar Kilani, Managing Director at Accenture Middle East appointed that Accenture’s participation in the UAE Ai Camp aims to cultivate talent through education and training supporting the accelerated transformation to the digital economy. The focus was on skills that prepare the youth to handle advanced technology infrastructure and build capabilities to create and capture economic value.

UAE AI Camp came this year with many opportunities to learn artificial intelligence techniques, implement knowledge in innovating solutions for future challenges, deep learning about Metaverse, and learn ways to develop technology and imagine the best future.

Local companies and international companies such as Microsoft, Accenture, Huawei, Careem, Dell, Zoom, Le Wagon, Toda, Jeel Code, IBM, Nobel Brog, MContent, Data Tech Labs, Dubai Municipality, Dubai future labs and Oli Oli participated in the organization of the workshops and activities in the UAE AI Camp.

Workshops were held in Coders HQ and Theatre of digital art and adopted an innovative approach to presenting the topic of Ai and programming in an educational way, practical way and even a fun way, such as MicroPets, which was for the children to make a pet using Ai and technological techniques to identify different inputs (such as light, movement and sound)and respond through different outputs ( Such as showing other facial expressions, making a sound or moving). As well, some workshops enhanced utilize of VR headsets to simplify the idea of Metaverse for participants and introduce them to Blockchain technologies and its benefits in real life.

Furthermore, some of the workshops were designed for the parents to introduce them to Cyber security and how to ensure safety in the digital life to protect their children from digital challenges and enhance Ai utilized by all society categories.

Several workshops focused on how to begin the audio library world, record the podcast step by step, and how to create electronic video games to focus on the talents of Ai, future skills, and creativity in programming languages.

The previous three years of the UAE AI Summer Camp received broad participation from youth and school students. More than 15,000 students from different educational levels participated in workshops to enhance future generations' talents and share the best experiences in advanced technology and artificial intelligence fields.

