Al Marzouqi: "Mobility LIVE" conference and exhibition is a platform bringing together top experts to drive sustainable transport future.

Abu Dhabi:- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) is participating in the "Mobility LIVE" exhibition and conference, which is taking place over the course of two days from April 30th to May 1st, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event features over 250 speakers from across the region and beyond, including sessions led by prominent figures in the transport industry, CEOs, and key decision-makers. The latest solutions and technologies in the transport and technology sectors were unveiled, providing visitors with the opportunity to stay updated on the latest developments and innovations in this field.



The event is part of Abu Dhabi Mobility Week, the largest event in the field of sustainable transport organized by the Department of Municipalities and Transport. It aims to enhance collaboration and exchange of expertise in the transport and technology sectors to support sustainable mobility and build a smart transport future in the emirate.

On the sidelines of the "Mobility LIVE" conference and exhibition, His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated that the events of Abu Dhabi Mobility Week reflect the extent of Abu Dhabi's commitment to achieving a sustainable and developed future in the transport sector.

His Excellency Al Marzouqi also commended the collective efforts of the teams at AD Mobility and the relevant entities for their support of innovation in transport. Additionally, His Excellency emphasized AD Mobility’s firm belief in the importance of creating more opportunities and providing platforms that bring together experts from various transport sectors to build a solid foundation as a launchpad towards a future of transformative change in sustainable transport.

During the accompanying events of the "Mobility LIVE" exhibition, AD Mobility is presenting the aviation sector's strategy, which was prepared in collaboration with strategic partners, aiming to provide passengers and users with a world-class travel experience. Furthermore, innovative solutions for maritime transport and award-winning services in Abu Dhabi are being highlighted, which reflect the emirate's commitment to offering an exceptional maritime experience at a global level. AD Mobility will also emphasize the Green Bus program and the environmental aspects of green mobility solutions in public transport. These solutions contribute to increasing transport efficiency, promoting sustainability, enhancing quality of life, and improving customer satisfaction through the adoption of advanced buses that enhance the passenger experience.

During its participation in the event, AD Mobility is highlighting the ITCP Platform which aims to enhance the public transport system in the Emirate, and control the ever-increasing traffic flow while reducing road congestion to meet the expected population growth.

The event will cover a wide range of aspects in the field of transport, including autonomous vehicles, electric transport, alternative fuels, energy, charging, technology, innovation, smart cities, public transport, fleet management, ports, logistic services, and more. Additionally, the event will feature several activities and initiatives aimed at supporting Abu Dhabi's leadership and global position in smart and autonomous transport.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

AD Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

AD Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.