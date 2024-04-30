Hamdan bin Mohammed:



Dubai: In line of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to ensure that Dubai is the fastest, most agile and most prepared city for the future, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai launched Dubai's Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, a yearly plan focused on harnessing the potential of the technology for quality of life focused outcomes.



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that Dubai's annual plan to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence applications translates the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to enhance Dubai's leadership as a global hub for technology and innovation, and the necessity of leveraging new artificial intelligence technologies and their future impacts on all sectors.



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: "In 1999, the pioneering journey of the future by launching Dubai's digital transformation, a venture that has continued to achieve milestones leading to the recent unveiling of the Dubai Digital Strategy last year. We have realized record-breaking accomplishments that have established us as the premier hub for billion-dollar global enterprises in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors within the region.



His Highness added, " In recent years, the evolution of artificial intelligence has accelerated, presenting numerous opportunities for nations and governments adept at utilizing it, while posing challenges to those unable to keep pace. This required swift and adaptive action plans responsive to the rapid changes in technology and artificial intelligence.”



His Highness continued, "To enhance Dubai's global leadership, today we launch Dubai's Universal Blueprint for A.I to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence applications, which will achieve the targets of Dubai's economic agenda D33 by contributing an additional 100 billion dirhams to Dubai's economy through the digital economy and increasing the economy's productivity by 50% by adopting innovative digital solutions."



Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: "Through the first phase of the plan for this year, we will work on appointing a Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer in every government entity in Dubai, launch AI and Web3 incubators as well as kick start AI Week in educational institutions. Lands for data centers will be fast tracked, and a new commercial license for artificial intelligence will be introduced."



His Highness emphasized that 'our goal with this plan is to ensure the well-being of humans in Dubai. We will annually review, update, and launch new projects to ensure that the plan keeps pace with all developments. Dubai is a city whose focus is humanity, and we will harness all our capabilities to make its society the happiest in the world.



Dubai's annual plan for accelerating the adoption of AI applications and implementations is a roadmap to enhance Dubai’s well-being by adopting AI across all sectors and areas crucial to the emirate's future, making it the most supportive of the economy, the best in technology utilization, and the fastest in adopting advanced applications.



The plan aims to provide the best environment for artificial intelligence companies and global talent by enhancing competitiveness in facilitating business operations, supported by advanced technological infrastructure, flexible legislative environment, and a supportive system that encourages the development of AI technologies and advanced industries in the field of technology. This contributes to empowering these companies to grow and expand the benefits of AI solutions in accelerating progress in various fields and contributing to building a better future for new generations.



The plan also aims for Dubai to lead in the adoption of artificial intelligence within government work models. This will be achieved by implementing artificial intelligence tools in government projects and future initiatives, as well as supporting these entities in effectively adopting future technologies. This initiative seeks to position Dubai as the most prepared city for radical transformations across various vital sectors. Moreover, it aims to enhance employee productivity, improve government performance, and deliver superior government services leveraging future technologies.



The annual Dubai plan aims to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence applications, transforming Dubai into a global hub for AI governance and legislation. This initiative involves providing necessary resources to attract innovators and leading technology companies.



Additionally, it entails ongoing development of regulations and laws for AI utilization across sectors. The focus is on AI governance to effectively harness advanced technological tools and employ them in developing vital sectors for the benefit of humanity and to enhance societal well-being.



The plan also aims to achieve the best AI applications in strategic sectors by empowering government teams with essential AI skills and tools, introducing them to the latest practices and future opportunities. This support will enable them to develop innovative applications based on these skills, thereby contributing to the adoption of the latest technology tools to develop services, products, and solutions, and keeping pace with the rapid transformations in various sectors.



The first phase of Dubai's annual plan to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence uses and applications for this year includes the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer for Artificial Intelligence in each government entity in Dubai with the goal of developing specialized plans and programs in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, to enhance government performance levels through the investment in the latest AI technology solutions and tools.



Additionally, the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence, which is part of the Dubai Future Foundation, will assess candidates before they are appointed to this position

Furthermore, the first phase of the plan also includes launching Dubai's AI and WEB3 Incubator to build the largest hub for AI and technology companies, attracting innovators from around the world, startups, and AI leaders to support and empower them to translate their innovative ideas into successful stories and help them expand their businesses globally from Dubai.



Additionally, the first phase of the plan involves launching AI Week in educational institutions to integrate AI applications into the educational system to enhance the quality of educational outputs. This includes as well providing students with future skills that align with the future force market needs, educating school and university students about AI and coding, and introducing them to the latest tools and methods used in this field.



Moreover, the first phase of the plan includes launching the Dubai Commercial License for Artificial Intelligence aimed at enhancing investments in the field of artificial intelligence, attracting specialized companies and talented individuals from all over the world to work in a enabling environment that supports companies towards achieving more growth and development, contributing to solidifying Dubai's position as the preferred business destination for technology and innovation companies.



Additionally, the first phase of the plan includes allocating lands for data centers to contribute to providing an environment conducive to attracting foreign investments and continuing to develop world-class infrastructure to support the delivery of solutions that enhance the digital transformation journey in Dubai.



The annual Dubai plan supports accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence applications to achieve the objectives of D33 Agenda, aimed at increasing the value of digital transformation to support the new economy, with an average of AED 100 billion annually added to Dubai's economy. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to solidify Dubai's position as a global hub for the digital economy and a significant player in the global digital ecosystem.



The plan also supports achieving the objectives of D33 agenda, which aims to establish Dubai among the top three economic cities globally and increase economic productivity by 50% through innovation and the adoption of digital solutions. Dubai places significant importance on fostering an innovation-friendly environment and building talent and capabilities. Dubai prioritizes the adoption of digital solutions, working to establish a smart and advanced economy characterized by leadership, sustainability, knowledge-based growth, innovation, and future technological applications, enhancing Dubai's competitiveness and its leading position as a thriving global hub for the digital economy.



Dubai's annual plan for accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence applications contributes to solidifying Dubai as a preferred destination for technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence companies. The emirate hosts the headquarters of eight unicorns in the field of technology, benefiting from the economic and investment opportunities provided by Dubai’s technology sector and large-scale digital transformation projects. Additionally, Dubai ranks first globally in foreign direct investment in artificial intelligence, first in the Middle East in technology entrepreneurship, and seventh globally in cities' readiness for artificial intelligence applications.

