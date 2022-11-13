Abu Dhabi, UAE – Further to the announcements by the Federal Tax Authority during the past weeks, the Federal Tax Authority confirmed its intention to launch the EmaraTax platform on 5th December 2022.

The migration to EmaraTax will commence from the end of day on Wednesday 30 November. EmaraTax will be available for use on 5 December.

To minimize disruption to taxpayers the FTA has planned this migration to EmaraTax to coincide with the National Day holiday and well in advance of the usual tax return submission and payment dates.

EmaraTax significantly enhances the way that taxpayers can access the FTA’s services, pay their taxes and obtain refunds. The new online platform also greatly enhances the ability of the FTA to administer taxes in the UAE, enables better, faster decision-making and earlier engagement with taxpayers that need support.

The new online platform aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to leverage emerging technologies and build a solid digital infrastructure that serves the people and business community of the UAE.

Once live, taxpayers will be able to benefit from the improved and feature-rich online platform designed to revolutionise the way they manage their taxes. Additionally, the FTA will continue until the first quarter of next year to launch additional services and features in phases, including an EmaraTax application for mobile phones.

The FTA is committed to ensuring that every taxpayer has an opportunity to learn more about the key features of EmaraTax.

Taxpayers can join one of the daily EmaraTax webinars organized by the FTA in November.

A dedicated microsite has also been launched which includes information about using EmaraTax, educational videos, Frequently Asked Questions, and the joining details for the free webinars. Important information will also be sent directly to taxpayers via their registered email address. For more information please visit Federal Tax Authority - EmaraTax

-Ends-

About Federal Tax Authority

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae