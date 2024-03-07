Sharjah: The Sharjah Livestock Markets, which include the Sharjah, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Al Dhaid markets, announced their completion of preparations to receive visitors during the blessed month of Ramadan. This comes as part of a comprehensive and well-thought-out plan, in accordance with the highest standards and services that meet the needs and requirements of the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah in various areas, as well as its visitors. They aim to fulfil their needs quickly and easily during the holy month.

In line with the holy month of Ramadan, working hours have been adjusted according to the operational requirements of the market during this month. This adjustment aims to accommodate both traders and individuals who frequent the market, facilitating smooth and efficient operations while adhering to the highest standards of cleanliness and public safety.

The Sharjah Livestock Market

Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of Jubail Market and Livestock Market in Sharjah, stated: "All procedures and preparations at the Sharjah Livestock Market have been completed to welcome visitors during the holy month, in order to ensure the provision of service to them at the highest levels of quality. The operational plan for the market includes mechanisms aimed at reducing congestion, expediting slaughter procedures, and delivering livestock in a manner that meets the desires of visitors and fulfils our vision of serving the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah and its visitors."

Al Shamsi further added that the management of the livestock market has ensured the preparation of all facilities and the provision of all necessary services for market visitors during the blessed month of Ramadan. They have exerted all efforts to delight the stakeholders and provide high-quality services at the required speed, in line with their aspirations and needs during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Al Dhaid Livestock Market:

Talal Mohammed, the director of the Central Region Markets Administration in Al Dhaid stated: "The Al Dhaid Livestock Market is fully prepared and ready to welcome the residents of the region and its visitors during the blessed month of Ramadan, and to provide them with what they need in terms of livestock according to the best international standards, using the latest technologies and devices, while considering the health safety conditions that ensure efficiency in work, speed, and achievement to accommodate large numbers and meet the needs of the locals in the area and its visitors."

Kalba and Khorfakkan Livestock Markets:

Hilal Al Naqbi, Director of the Kalba and Khorfakkan Livestock Markets, said: "The livestock markets and abattoirs in Kalba and Khorfakkan are fully prepared to welcome visitors during the holy month, as part of an operational plan that meets the needs and requirements of the residents and visitors of the Emirate from various areas, adhering to the highest international standards of quality in cleanliness and public health."

Working hours for the Sharjah Livestock Market during Ramadan:

The Sharjah Livestock Market opens its doors to visitors during the blessed month daily from 7:00 AM to 12:00 midnight. The livestock slaughterhouse operates daily from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, while the poultry slaughterhouse opens daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The market and its facilities close during the iftar time according to the Maghrib prayer call, and it also closes during the Friday prayer.

Features of the Sharjah Livestock Market:

The livestock market stands out as one of the most important livestock markets in the region and the country, given its strategic location. It spans an area of ​​approximately 170,000 square metres, comprising 140 sheep selling stalls equipped with pens, 26 cattle selling stalls, 73 poultry selling stalls, a livestock abattoir, and another for poultry. Additionally, there are 44 stalls for selling fodder, 34 multi-purpose commercial stalls, 30 nursery stalls, an auction yard for selling livestock, another yard for the Friday market, a mosque accommodating 386 worshippers, and a livestock slaughterhouse capable of handling approximately 200 cattle per hour.

Working hours for the Al Dhaid Market during Ramadan:

The livestock market in Al Dhaid welcomes visitors during the blessed month of Ramadan from Saturday to Thursday, from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM. On Fridays, visitors are welcomed from 6:00 AM to 11:30 AM. It is worth noting that the livestock market will close its doors during all evening periods throughout the blessed month of Ramadan.

Market Facilities:

The livestock market in Al Dhaid, located on an area of ​​30,000 square metres, includes 22 barns for cattle and camels, 25 barns for sheep, and 13 shops for poultry equipped with sections dedicated to poultry slaughter, according to the highest standards of health and safety.

Working hours for the Kalba Livestock Market during Ramadan:

The Kalba Livestock Market opens its doors to visitors during the blessed month, daily from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM, except on Fridays when it opens from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and then reopens in the evening from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM, with closure during Friday prayers. The Kalba slaughterhouse operates from Saturday to Thursday from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM and on Fridays from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and then from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Working hours for the Khorfakkan Livestock Market during Ramadan:

The Khorfakkan Livestock Market opens its doors to visitors during the blessed month, from Saturday to Thursday, with two sessions: morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and evening session from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. On Fridays, the market opens from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and then reopens in the evening from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM, with closure during Friday prayers. The Khorfakkan slaughterhouse operates from Saturday to Thursday from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM and on Fridays from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and then from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

It's worth mentioning that the Sharjah Livestock Markets in the city of Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, and Kalba are all projects under the umbrella of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Emirate of Sharjah.

About Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management Company is the investment arm of the Sharjah government. It aims to achieve its vision of enhancing economic and social development, supporting and accelerating sustainable economic growth in the emirate. This is done through partnerships with both the public and private sectors, promoting investment, and enhancing corporate social responsibility by optimising resource utilisation and meeting the needs of Sharjah's community to ensure their sustainable welfare.