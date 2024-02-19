Abu Dhabi: Under the slogan "Violence... the End of Family Stability" the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's (ADJD) Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness (Masouliya) has launched an expanded awareness campaign against domestic violence that will run for three months. The campaign's goal is to raise public awareness of the various ways to prevent domestic violence, as well as its detrimental effects, the rights and obligations that families have, and the penalties that offenders must face.

Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, emphasized the role that the "Masouliya " Center plays in protecting members of society in a preventive manner by stepping up legal and community awareness campaigns that aim to raise awareness of proper behavior and the rights and obligations guaranteed by the law, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, chairman of the Presidential Court, and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, In order to maintain the emirate's competitive edge, it is important to improve the dissemination of legal and societal culture, build community awareness, and assist in maintaining security and stability.

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri highlighted the Center's eagerness to use a variety of modern technological tools to spread targeted awareness messages across social media and multiple media platforms in order to meet the strategic and national objectives of the campaigns and fulfill the preventive role of shielding community members from criminal activity and wrongdoing, as well as to support the strong foundations necessary to guarantee the preservation of the rights of all members of the family and society. These efforts are motivated by the Center's recognition of the critical role that a healthy society plays in the state's development vision, which views people as one of the most important components of development and real wealth that must be maintained, developed, and preserved.

Director of the Abu Dhabi Center for Legal and Community Awareness "Masouliya," Counselor Dr. Muhammad Rashid Al Dhanhani, for his part, stated, "The campaign emphasizes the value of maintaining the family because it is the primary and most important element in creating the societal and educational structure. A strong family and a good upbringing help children develop their personalities and learn about customs and traditions. In addition, a stable family fosters self-confidence, respect, and appreciation in its members, all of which improve their chances of success and constructive contributions to the nation's sustainable development, which advances national stability and prosperity on a global scale.

The campaign program, according to counselor Dr. Al-Dhanhani, is part of the "Masouliya" Center's groundbreaking awareness and community role, which aims to uphold a social structure that protects all family members and upholds the family entity and rights in a way that improves the family's role and effective participation in community development. In light of the influence of social media and other media on children, their morals, behaviors, and upbringing, Dr. Al-Dhanhani stated that the program's goal is to educate all members of the community about the value of encouraging family dialogue and fostering a culture of respect among family members in order to preserve the safety and entity of the family. This is in accordance with the directives of our wise leadership and government strategies and priorities that are eager to lay the groundwork for the provision of a safe climate for society. wholesome and uphold stability and security.

Notably, the federal statute, in regard to domestic abuse, defines domestic violence as any act, statement, abuse, harm, or threat made by one family member against another, going beyond his guardianship, custody, authority, or duty, and resulting in harm or damage to the person's physical, mental, or sexual well-being or reputation.