United Arab Emirates: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has won the Telecom Review Excellence Award for Best Digital Outreach in the Middle East. The award was presented at the conclusion of the 17th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, which was held at the Le Méridien Hotel in Dubai, on 6 and 7 December 2023. The event was attended by representatives from the International Telecommunication Union, as well as numerous experts, officials, and CEOs from the ICT sectors, digital governments, and industry leaders.

TDRA earned this award in recognition of its communication and awareness program, extensively utilizing various channels, particularly digital platforms. The award also acknowledges TDRA’s proactive engagement with government entities, private institutions, and the broader society through digital platforms. This effort is part of a comprehensive plan strategically crafted to reach all segments of society and foster partnerships at both local and regional levels.

Commenting on this achievement, H.E. Mohammad Al Kitbi, TDRA Deputy Director General for Support Services Sector, said: “The strategic importance of TDRA 's mission and its decisive impact on the journey of digital transformation and future shaping necessitate the highest levels of communication and interaction with society, both its individuals and various sectors. This requires a comprehensive vision that takes into account the prevailing digital lifestyle in the UAE and, consequently, the selection of suitable channels for each societal segment. The corporate communications strategy supported TDRA in fulfilling its regulatory and facilitative role. Creating awareness played a pivotal role in disseminating digital culture and motivating individuals to embrace digital solutions. TDRA also excelled in promoting community involvement in service development and providing feedback on relevant policies. This concerted effort significantly contributed to government entities achieving an advanced level in digital government indicators.”

TDRA's award-winning digital communication program encompasses numerous portals, social media platforms, initiatives, and service provision platforms. Notably, it includes the unified digital portal of the UAE Government (U.ae), managed and developed by TDRA. The program also involves the digital content management and development system on TDRA's websites, along with digital communication efforts such as managing TDRA's social media accounts, executing the external communication plan with the public, implementing TDRA's internal communication plan, managing government communication during crises, launching the “Inspiring Stories from the UAE” initiative and the Thought Leaders Program. This comprehensive set of activities aims to enhance TDRA’s position as a public opinion maker in the field of digital transformation.

It's noteworthy that the Telecom Review Excellence Awards are bestowed upon prominent government and private institutions in the ICT sector, recognizing their accomplishments over a full year. The awards are presented during an official ceremony held as part of the annual activities of the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.