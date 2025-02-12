Manama, Bahrain – The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” took part in the 4th edition of the Arab Youth Leadership Forum, held under the umbrella of the 2025 World Governments Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. This edition was held under the theme “Shaping the Governments of the Future” bringing together global thought leaders, experts and decision-makers from across the globe. Tamkeen’s participation in the summit aimed to showcase the Kingdom of Bahrain’s experience in supporting and empowering youth competencies for entering and succeeding in the labor market and the private sector.

During the forum, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez Tamkeen’s Chief Executive, took part in a panel discussion titled “Youth in the Private Sector: Arab Government Experiences for Changing Collective Mindsets and Redefining Golden Opportunities in Entrepreneurship and Employment in the Private Sector”. During the session, Ms. Mofeez highlighted the pivotal role governments play in providing the youth with necessary training and developing the required skills, giving them a more competitive advantage in the private sector.

Her Excellency highlighted the importance of continuous efforts aimed at supporting the youth to realize their ambitions, creating pathways and opportunities for their achievements and creativity which contributes to the advancement and betterment of society.

“Supporting Bahraini youth has always been a top priority for Tamkeen through various programs and initiatives aimed at providing training and necessary support to cultivate their skills, integrate them into the workforce and offer them avenues for entrepreneurship and success,” she said.

“This support aligns with Tamkeen’s founding goals which include making Bahraini employees the preferred choice in the labor market and by focusing on the youth, we can build a solid foundation of qualified national talent that will enhance productivity across private sector institutions.”

The Arab Youth Leadership Forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Youth Arab Center and is the largest of its kind in the Arab World, bringing together a select group of young Arab government leaders from across the region. It aims to unify efforts, build quality partnerships and establish a common agenda that serves Arab youth and empowers them across the sectors.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.