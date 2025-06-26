Abu Dhabi on Thursday – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the operating hours of its Customer Happiness Centres, public bus services, and driver and vehicle licensing service centres during the Hijri New Year (1447) holiday, on Friday, 27June 2025.

Customer Happiness Centres

The ITC has stated that Customer Happiness Centres across the Abu Dhabi Emirate will be closed during the holiday and will resume operations on Monday, 30 June 2025. However, customers may continue accessing services through various digital platforms, including the official website https://admobility.gov.ae/, "Darbi" mobile application, the "TAMM" government services platform, and by contacting the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Support Centre at 800850 or the Taxi Service Call Centre at 600535353, available 24/7.

Public Transport Services

Regarding public bus services in Abu Dhabi during the holiday, the ITC has confirmed that bus services will operate according to the weekend and public holiday schedule, with additional trips on regional and intercity routes.

The Abu Dhabi Link service will continue to operate as usual, from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Express bus service will be available from 6:00 AM until midnight.

For detailed public bus schedules, visit https://admobility.gov.ae/, contact 800850, or use the "Darbi" mobile application and Google Maps.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services

Driver and vehicle licensing services will be available at several centres during the holiday as per the following schedule:

Light Vehicle Inspection Stations

Location Working Hours Days Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 24 Hours All week Al Salama Building – Falaj Hazza (Al Ain) Al Salama Building – Al Bateen (Al Ain) 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM Friday Al Salama Building – Motor World (Abu Dhabi) Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra Rahayel City 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday

Heavy Vehicle Inspection Stations – Aman

Location Working Hours Days Mussafah Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Abu Dhabi) 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM Friday Mazyad Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Al Ain) Madinat Zayed Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Al Dhafra)

Taresh and Insurance Offices

Centre Location Working Hours Days Taresh Offices Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday Motor World – Al Shamkha Taresh Office – Rahayel City Falaj Hazza – Al Ain Insurance Offices Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi Motor World – Al Shamkha

Emirates Plate Advertising & Signage

Centre Working Hours Days Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Friday Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra Motor World – Al Shamkha 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Rahayel City Factory Industrial Area – Al Ain Falaj Hazza – Al Ain

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.