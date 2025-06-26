Riyadh – The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH), in collaboration with Ashraq Development Company — the development arm of the Eastern Province Municipality — and the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), is pleased to announce the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the King Fahd Suburb Boulevard in Dammam Project. This Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project will be delivered under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain, and Transfer (DBFOMT) model, with a contract term of 30 years.

Spanning approximately 1,000,000 m², the project will be developed in two phases, with a balanced allocation of a development plots, green spaces, and infrastructure facilities. The project also features a 4 km integrated mixed-use zone along a central boulevard and linear parklands, forming part of a larger 7.3 km corridor. Leveraging its strategic location and potential to deliver a unique urban experience, the private sector partner will be responsible for developing and operating a comprehensive mixed-use environment. This will include leisure and recreational facilities, public parks, entertainment venues, retail outlets, office spaces, hospitality zones, pedestrian walkways, and road networks—all designed to foster a vibrant and inclusive community in the Eastern Province.

The project is poised to redefine the urban landscape of the King Fahd Suburb in Dammam, advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to enhance quality of life, drive sustainable development, and increase private sector participation in municipal infrastructure.

Interested local and international investors are invited to review the EOI document, available on the NCP website at: www.ncp.gov.sa.The deadline for submitting EOIs is 16 July, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. KSA time.