Sharjah DGR and British Embassy meeting advances collaboration in arts, design, media & education, strengthening institutional ties and the emirate's creative economy.

Fahim Al Qasimi: Sharjah views cultural and academic cooperation as a sustainable path for building bridges of understanding between nations.

Discussions explored collaboration between British and Sharjah-based universities to develop joint educational programs

Cooperation to include arts, design, digital media, and content creation

A focus was on organising cultural events, exchanging expertise, and empowering cultural entrepreneurs

Sharjah, Hosted by the Department of Government Relations (DGR) at Sharjah's House of Wisdom, a high-level meeting with a British Embassy delegation recently explored opportunities for strengthened collaboration. Key sectors discussed included culture, education, and creative industries; aligning with Sharjah’s 2025 development goals and with the aim to foster deeper partnerships with UK institutions.

The meeting was led by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and H.E. Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE. They were joined by H.E. Sarah Mooney, British Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, and British Consul General in Dubai; Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR; Stacy Keating, Second Secretary (Political Affairs) at the British embassy in the UAE; Amanda Buckley, Cultural Affairs Officer at the British embassy in the UAE; and Martin Daltry, Country Director for the British Council in the UAE.

During discussions, Sharjah outlined its planned government, community, and cultural initiatives for the next year, and dialogue also centered on identifying collaboration opportunities in shared priority areas, as well as facilitating information exchange regarding the UK’s 2025 programmes.

Strategic partnerships in intellectual and cultural exchange

In his comments on the meeting, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi emphasised that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is founded on the belief that culture and knowledge are among the most vital pillars for shaping strong international relations that can truly impact the course of human development. He stated that Sharjah views cultural and academic cooperation as a sustainable path for building bridges of understanding between nations.

He added: “Our meeting with the British Embassy delegation is an extension of this vision and a reflection of a deep-rooted belief that knowledge-based partnerships are the foundation of such engagement. These partnerships have already fostered a thriving cultural and intellectual movement within the emirate, enriching Sharjah’s society and strengthening its position as an international hub for research and education. The unique integration of Sharjah’s creative economy with its broader economic infrastructure enhances its capacity to host impactful collaborations with leading global institutions; an approach that is clearly reflected in the outcomes of this meeting.”

Supporting higher education and academic exchange

The delegates also explored collaboration prospects in higher education through the development of joint academic programmes between British universities and their counterparts in Sharjah. These programmes would focus on fields such as media, engineering, and the humanities, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for knowledge and higher education.

Development of creative industries and cultural events

Additionally, the dialogue addressed support for the creative industries through partnerships encompassing arts, design, digital media, and content creation, and potential collaboration with the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ) was also a key focus. Established in January 2025, the SCQ aims to enhance the emirate’s creative economy by organizing joint cultural initiatives, facilitating expertise exchange, and empowering cultural entrepreneurs.

This high-level meeting exemplifies a mutual commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation through strategic projects and initiatives designed to achieve shared developmental and cultural goals, thereby creating new pathways for institutional integration and knowledge exchange.