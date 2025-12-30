United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) and Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen integration between the educational system and the cultural sector within the UAE and with the aim of enhancing students’ cultural creativity and enriching the school environment with artistic tracks reflective of the Emirati national identity. Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and Her Excellency Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Founder & Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, attended the signing ceremony, in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Education along with a number of officials from both sides.

The MoU aims to empower students and educators to actively engage in the nation’s cultural and artistic landscape while positioning the UAE as a global hub for cultural innovation. Areas of collaboration include incorporating visual and musical arts into educational curricula, exchanging artistic and academic expertise, organising arts-focused events and competitions, supporting professional development for arts educators, and exploring additional opportunities related to cultural enrichment.

The MoU reflects MoE’s commitment to collaborating with national institutions to enhance the educational offerings of UAE schools with advanced arts and culture programmes. The Ministry commended ADMAF for its significant contributions to building a vibrant cultural scene in the country.

Her Excellency Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF, affirmed the significance of the partnership with the Ministry of Education in enriching school curricula and elevating arts education. By strengthening the role of music and the arts, she noted, we nurture a culture of continuous creative thinking.

H.E. said: “At the heart of our mission is the commitment to providing creative resources as a strategic investment in the future of students, particularly in public schools. The arts are a powerful driver of innovation; they connect us with the world through the exchange of ideas and cultural dialogue. Through their complementary relationship with science, technology, engineering, the humanities and mathematics, they inspire us and open new horizons for creativity.”

H.E. added: “Together with the Ministry of Education, we contribute to deepening the integration between the educational system and the cultural sector, and to building sustainable partnerships in which creativity is the central pillar – vibrant with life, energy, ideas and vision – across Abu Dhabi and the seven emirates. We are dedicated, with all our efforts and resources, to highlighting the creativity and talent of our youth and students.”

For further information, please contact:

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

​​​​​​​E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com