United Arab Emirates - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has received a high-level government delegation from Lebanon as part of the Lebanese Executive Leadership Programme, organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office operating under the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

The visit was organised as part of efforts to strengthen communication channels and knowledge exchange between government systems and learn about the institutional best practices developed by the Ministry in the healthcare sector, as well as to help develop ideas and solutions that contribute to strengthening the healthcare system in the brotherly Republic of Lebanon.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector; H.E. Dr Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector; and H.E. Abdullah Ahli, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, as well as a number of senior officials and department directors.

Exchange of expertise

During the visit, MoHAP shared leading experiences and global best practices adopted by the UAE in the fields of public health, health regulation, and healthcare development. The Lebanese delegation was briefed on the Ministry’s efforts to develop health policies, strengthen governance of the healthcare system, and enhance integration between federal and local entities, supporting the sector’s readiness and sustainability.

MoHAP also showcased key digital transformation projects and innovation strategies in healthcare services, as well as leading national initiatives aimed at strengthening community prevention, improving response efficiency to health challenges, and establishing a proactive approach that enhances quality of life.

Government work development

The meeting featured an open discussion session allowing the Lebanese delegation to exchange perspectives on mechanisms for developing government work, building healthcare leadership capacities, enhancing institutional coordination, and benefiting from the UAE's experiences in strategic health planning, change management, and improving government performance efficiency.

The delegation was also briefed on the UAE's experience in developing a global system for organ and tissue donation and transplantation, in addition to the national efforts to enhance future preparedness and response to global health challenges.

Lauding UAE healthcare system

Members of the Lebanese delegation, which featured representatives from multiple government entities, including the Prime Minister’s Office and several ministries and official institutions, lauded the Emirati healthcare model.

They commended the country’s digital infrastructure, flexible legislation, and advanced quality systems, emphasising the importance of continued cooperation and visits to establish a collaborative international environment for building a better health future for societies.

Dynamic platform

H.E. Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed that the visit is a testament to the UAE’s position as a benchmark for advancing government performance and a dynamic platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Dr Al Olama highlighted that knowledge-exchange programmes play a key role in empowering government leaders and strengthening partnerships between brotherly nations, while facilitating the transfer of successful experiences and their adaptation to diverse government policy frameworks.

He also noted that the UAE is committed to contributing to shaping the future of global health through sharing its expertise in institutional governance and health innovation, thereby reinforcing the country’s position as a leading reference hub for the development of forward-looking health policies.