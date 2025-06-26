Abu Dhabi: The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) has implemented the Al Jadaara Leadership Development Program, a strategic initiative designed to cultivate high-potential leaders who embody the emirate’s core values and are equipped to advance its long-term vision.

The programme reinforces one of Abu Dhabi’s key ambitions to invest in human capital during a pivotal phase of its economic and development journey. It directly supports the emirate’s priorities by building a government workforce that is capable of meeting challenges and fully prepared for the future – a step that reflects Abu Dhabi’s values of ambition, agility and future readiness.

Al Jadaara stands out for its emphasis on practical skill application, continuous learning and personal growth. Participants engage with senior UAE decision-makers, industry leaders, and global experts. They are empowered to navigate complex work environments, deepen their understanding of government processes and strategic foresight, and foster cross-sector collaboration. The selection of participants is based on merit, through a highly competitive and rigorous multi-stage process, to ensure they embody Abu Dhabi Government values excellence and commitment to public service.

His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement, said: “Our goal is to equip participants in Al Jadaara Leadership Development Program with the strategic capabilities needed to navigate complex challenges and achieve the desired outcomes and targets, in line with Abu Dhabi’s future needs. It is focused on preparing leaders who demonstrate a deep-rooted belief in the emirate’s values and have great potential to serve the Abu Dhabi community with pride, distinction, and excellence.”

Participants engage in a model that combines academic learning with collaborative workshops, international expertise and fieldwork. This includes in-depth decision-making simulations, job rotations within government entities in Abu Dhabi, and mentorship from senior government leaders in the UAE.

International learning journeys offer participants the opportunity to explore and exchange leadership ideas, assess their performance against internationally recognised practices and contribute valuable insights and ideas that help enhance government sector performance.

In addition to professional development, the programme also focuses on personal growth and wellbeing, recognising them as fundamental elements of effective leadership, with support from global experts in the field.

About DGE:

The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) is enabling Abu Dhabi government entities to unlock their potential and shape the government of the future. DGE provides next-generation government services via effortless customer experiences and formulates policies and frameworks to enable a streamlined, resilient, and fully technology-empowered government that can best support government entities, citizens, and residents with seamless and customer-centric service delivery.

DGE was established in 2023, bringing multiple government entities under one organisation: the Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, TAMM and Mawaheb, with the Statistics Center Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity. DGE leads the digital transformation for the Abu Dhabi Government.