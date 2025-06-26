Combating obesity is a top priority within MoHAP’s strategic plans due to its significant impact on public health and correlation with chronic diseases.

The guide will serve as a comprehensive scientific reference, developed by a multidisciplinary national team comprising experts from various healthcare authorities across the UAE.

It covers key themes including healthy nutrition, physical activity, behavioural modification, and medical or surgical interventions.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand: The ministry is collaborating closely with partners across the health sector to realise the Year of Community’s goals, including building a sustainable, healthy future for everyone while providing a healthier living environment.”

UAE, Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the National Clinical Guideline for Weight Management and Prevention of Adulthood Obesity, a comprehensive strategic framework designed to promote public health, and reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as contributing to building a healthier society.

The new guideline will not only play a key role in forging a healthier future for the UAE but will also help shape a healthcare system that responds to community needs and supports the Ministry’s long-term goal of building a culture where prevention and well-being come first.

The Ministry stressed that tackling obesity is among its top priorities, due to its correlation with serious health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.

A National Scientific reference

Developed by a multidisciplinary team of local experts in public health, nutrition, endocrinology, and surgery, and reviewed by an international consultant, the guide incorporates the latest global research and best practices. It offers healthcare professionals practical, evidence-based, comprehensive reference to help individuals manage their weight safely and effectively.

In addition to offering clinical guidance, the guideline provides a foundation for building a broad-based community health culture by promoting healthier daily habits, including balanced meals and physical activity as simple but impactful steps to prevent obesity and the health issues that often come with it.

Integrated ecosystem of scientific solutions

Structured around four integrated pillars, the guide introduces a holistic approach to obesity management. The first focuses on proper nutrition, offering a detailed roadmap for healthy eating based on global research and adapted to local dietary habits. The second pillar stresses the need for physical activity, with clear recommendations on exercise types that support fitness and healthy weight maintenance.

The third pillar addresses behavioural change, introducing strategies to help individuals overcome unhealthy habits and adopt sustainable lifestyles. It also considers the psychological factors tied to obesity. The fourth pillar outlines criteria for identifying cases that may require medical or surgical intervention, based on specific clinical standards.

Strategies and initiatives

His Excellency Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stressed that the launch of the obesity prevention guideline is a strategic step that would not only enhance public health but also improve the quality of life across the UAE.

He highlighted that such a long-term goal requires stronger collaboration among individuals, policymakers, legislators, government and private sector institutions, the media, and food industry stakeholders. Addressing obesity, he noted, demands a comprehensive and integrated approach that combines public awareness, medical guidance, and targeted interventions.

Dr. Al Rand added that obesity is a pressing public health challenge that affects all segments of society. Therefore, the ministry is keen to develop evidence-based strategies, launch national awareness campaigns, and conduct specialised training programmes to build the capacity of healthcare providers.

“We are committed to equipping professionals with the latest globally recognised knowledge and tools to support individuals in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight sustainably.”

Healthy environment

He added that the Ministry of Health and Prevention will continue to strengthen its collaboration with partners across the health sector to achieve the goals of the “Year of Community” and improve individual and family wellbeing.

“We will spare no effort to provide a supportive health environment inspires people to adopt sustainable lifestyle choices. From training medical professionals to use the guide effectively to launching awareness campaigns that offer real, practical solutions for reducing obesity, every step we take is aligned with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and We the UAE 2031 vision.”

Dr. Al Rand also noted that the upcoming National Health and Nutrition Survey will feature adult obesity metrics, with results expected to serve as a key reference for shaping future health policies and programmes.

Obesity and diseases

For her part, Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Disease and Mental Health Department at the Ministry, emphasised that obesity is a chronic condition that significantly contributes to the development of various non-communicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and certain types of cancer. She noted that addressing obesity requires a holistic lifestyle approach, incorporating sustainable behavioural and dietary changes.

Bin Belaila said that the new guide is a step in the right direction towards combating obesity. It will be widely disseminated to reach diverse segments of society, reinforcing the importance of community-wide collaboration and the collective efforts of healthcare institutions to ensure its successful implementation.

Implementation Procedures

Bin Belaila explained that the guide will be made accessible to all relevant healthcare professionals and will be published on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Prevention. To ensure its effective application, a series of training workshops will be organised for medical personnel.

In parallel, the ministry will launch extensive awareness campaigns through various media outlets and social media platforms, aiming to educate the public on the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle habits as a key strategy in preventing and managing obesity.

Strategic Partnerships

Meanwhile, Dr. Cecilia Radu, General Manager of Novo Nordisk UAE, said: “The launch of the scientific guide will contribute to achieving the goals of the MoU between the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Novo Nordisk. Strategic partnerships like this would help provide more comprehensive and impactful solutions, in line with the We the UAE Vision 2031 and creating a healthier future for the nation.”