Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) affirmed its commitment to providing full support to Sectoral Business Groups operating under its umbrella to ensure optimal performance and to advance high-impact initiatives that enhance competitiveness and attract new investments.

The Chamber emphasized that these groups serve as key partners in delivering its strategic objectives and in driving sustainable economic growth across the Emirate of Sharjah. The statement was made during SCCI’s regular meeting held at its headquarters under the chairmanship of H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector; and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, along with heads and deputies of the Sectoral Business Groups and permanent members representing government entities.

It aimed to review the operational progress of the Sectoral Business Groups, outlining the framework of the Sharjah Chamber’s 2026 action plan and ensuring its full alignment with the Chamber’s 2025–2027 strategy and the emirate’s overall economic vision.

During the meeting, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stressed the importance of sustained engagement with private-sector representatives to better understand sectoral dynamics and to explore further opportunities that could enhance Sharjah’s economic competitiveness.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber remains firmly committed to ensuring the best representation of business community interests and to fostering strong public-private collaboration.

Al Owais added that the Chamber is consistently aligning the emirate’s strategic economic vision with the operational needs of key business sectors, which constitute a core driver of economic growth, especially given the high-value proposals and initiatives advanced by the Sectoral Business Groups.

The meeting addressed the sectoral groups’ proposed plans for 2026 and their integration with the Chamber’s 2025–2027 strategic framework. The strategy focuses on driving significant advancements through five core priorities: empowering the emirate’s economy and entrepreneurship, boosting competitiveness and supporting international expansion, fostering innovation and developing a growth-conducive environment, promoting economic and social sustainability, and building a resilient ecosystem that attracts high-value investments.

Heads of Sectoral Business Groups outlined the notable achievements attained by their respective sectors this year and presented comprehensive briefings on their operational plans and future strategies. The presentations covered key sectoral groups, including manufacturing, real estate, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping centers, used car trade, and law firms.

At the close of the meeting, heads of Sectoral Groups acknowledged the Sharjah Chamber’s effective role in supporting sector-specific business groups. They emphasized the need to expedite comprehensive digital transformation and to institutionalize quality and governance as fundamental work frameworks.

The discussions concluded with an agreement to launch a set of strategic initiatives, including forming new business groups and joint teams dedicated to trusted digital transformation, in addition to reinforcing the ongoing legal capacity-building program that supports the emirate’s economic ecosystem.