Abu Dhabi – As part of its vision to support the success of major events hosted by Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced a comprehensive mobility plan for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will take place from 4 to 7 December 2025. ITC has confirmed that it will deploy all necessary resources to meet mobility needs in accordance with the highest international standards, further strengthening the emirate’s standing both locally and globally.

Traffic management

ITC will organise and manage traffic through Traffic Management Centre on Yas Island by controlling traffic signals, and by displaying guidance messages on variable message signboards to keep the public updated on traffic conditions around the event area, in co-ordination with strategic partners.

“Road Service Patrol” teams will also be deployed to manage traffic and support road users in emergency situations, such as providing fuel, changing tyres or recharging vehicle batteries. In addition, tow trucks will be provided to remove broken-down vehicles from the carriageway to the nearest safe location, to ensure the safety of all road users.

ITC will also use drones powered by AI to monitor traffic and respond to congestion. The system will also identify vehicles that stop illegally on roads and in pick-up and drop-off areas, automatically record these incidents by reading number plates, and display violations in real time at the control centre for appropriate follow-up. In addition, taxi parking will be monitored, with occupancy levels and operational requirements identified in real time to support service availability and reduce waiting times. This will be carried out in co-ordination with the relevant authorities and in line with the applicable regulatory frameworks to ensure safety and protect privacy.

Regulating autonomous vehicles

To reinforce Abu Dhabi’s leading role in smart mobility, the Integrated Transport Centre will deploy a fleet of 15 autonomous vehicles during the event period to serve visitors and showcase the Emirate’s readiness to adopt future technologies. The autonomous vehicles will operate on designated routes across Yas Island, transporting spectators between key points near the race circuit from 3:00 to 10:00 pm, improving ease of movement and offering a seamless, modern travel experience. These vehicles will be managed and monitored through the recently launched smart platform.

Public can also make use of the existing operational fleet of more than 30 autonomous vehicles to travel between Yas Island, Al Saadiyat Island, Zayed International Airport, Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island, within designated service areas, through the TXAI and Uber smart apps.

Organising public bus and taxi movements

ITC indicated that 82 public buses have been allocated to transport visitors and event organisers. The Yas circular bus service will transport visitors from Yas Mall (at the Tryano Gate) and from the Warner Bros. car parks to the race circuit gates, Yas Island hotels and the entertainment area. In addition, around 3,000 taxis will serve spectators and event organisers throughout the event period.

ITC will also oversee taxi movements before, during and after the event, including associated activities and entertainment concerts. Two taxi pick-up and drop-off areas have been designated within the race zone and surrounding event areas, along with additional locations near hotels and firework displays, to ensure visitors can reach their destinations with ease. The service will cover both regular taxis and ride-hailing services (such as Uber and Careem), under a comprehensive plan designed to maintain service quality and apply special event tariffs.

Supervisors and inspectors from ITC and operating companies will be on site to manage movements and guide visitors to designated car parks and taxi and public bus stands. Inspectors will also be deployed in high-traffic areas to monitor traffic conditions in coordination with Formula 1 management and Abu Dhabi Police, and to address any challenges that visitors may encounter.

Since the launch of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Integrated Transport Centre has been an active strategic partner alongside the organising committee, contributing to the provision and management of transport and traffic operations in close coordination with the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police. These efforts have always been led by a highly qualified Emirati taskforce with extensive experience in managing and operating major events.

In addition to the Formula 1 races, ITC also plays an active role in supporting a wide range of events hosted by the capital Abu Dhabi, as part of its ongoing efforts to drive economic and social development across the Emirate. This, in turn, enhances the wellbeing and quality of life of residents and visitors by providing an integrated transport system that is safe, comfortable and efficient.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.