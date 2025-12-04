Arab Finance: Egypt and Greece opened a new phase of economic engagement as the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) witnessed the launch of the first Egyptian-Greek Business and Investment Forum under the theme “Building Bridges for Shared Prosperity,” as per a statement.

The meeting brought together Yasser Abbas, Executive Vice President of GAFI, and Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, alongside representatives from several Egyptian ministries and major companies from both countries.

Abbas said the forum marks a practical step toward strengthening economic partnership and expanding cooperation across trade, investment, industry, tourism, and technology.

He underlined the growing role of the private sector in advancing activity between the two sides.

He added that cooperation between Egypt and Greece is entering a new phase, driven by a shared focus on African markets.

He noted that Egypt’s position as a gateway for exports to the continent, along with its membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area, offers Greek companies access to a significant consumer base.

Economic relations have already shown clear progress, Abbas said, pointing to nearly $2 billion in trade between the two countries and more than 200 Greek companies operating in Egypt.

He highlighted the GREGY electricity interconnection project as one of the most significant joint initiatives, describing it as a regional link that will transmit clean energy from Egypt to Europe through Greece.

Abbas also reviewed Egypt’s infrastructure development in recent years.

Government investments exceeding $550 billion, he said, have contributed to a more favorable climate for industrial expansion and stronger export capacity.

For his part, Theoharis expressed Greece’s appreciation for its partnership with Egypt, calling the forum a reflection of the strengthening relationship between the two nations.

He discussed opportunities to expand maritime cooperation, the progress of port-related memoranda of understanding, and the importance of trilateral coordination between Egypt, Greece, and Cyprus.

He also stressed the critical role of the Suez Canal in global trade.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).