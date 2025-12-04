Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) hosted the fourth meeting of the Egyptian-Tunisian Technical Committee for Investment Cooperation over three days, continuing efforts to activate the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in May 2022, as per a statement.

The sessions were chaired by Executive Vice President of GAFI Yasser Abbas, and Director General of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency in Tunisia Jalal Al-Tabib.

Abbas said the cooperation reflects the longstanding ties between Egypt and Tunisia and the shared goal of attracting investment to support economic development.

He highlighted the commitment of both sides to address challenges in the investment ecosystem and expand technical knowledge exchange to improve the overall climate.

He also encouraged Tunisian investors to explore opportunities in Egypt, emphasizing the Authority’s readiness to provide support, particularly as digital transformation efforts expand.

Al-Tabib thanked the Egyptian side for its reception and stressed the importance of working jointly to increase investment flows and open new avenues for sustainable development.

Discussions covered key reforms implemented by Egypt to improve the business environment, including updates to economic legislation, infrastructure development, and the approval of the State Property Policy document.

The Tunisian side presented an overview of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency’s strategy to enhance Tunisia’s position as a regional investment hub, with a focus on supporting the transition to a knowledge-based economy and attracting investments in technology, renewable energy, and advanced industries.

The presentation highlighted Tunisia’s competitive advantages, including its location, skilled workforce, modern infrastructure, wide network of free trade agreements, and incentive packages covering financial and tax benefits.

