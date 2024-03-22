UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced its support of the Most Noble Number charity auction, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach on 24 March in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign which honors mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions of individuals.

RTA has dedicated a set of 10 special vehicle plate numbers to be auctioned at the event, with proceeds going towards the Mothers’ Endowment campaign which gives contributors a chance to make donations in honor of their mothers. These donations help support those in need through education and training, giving them a chance to improve their quality of life and prepare for the job market.

The set of special plate numbers includes:

O74

O51

V39

P42

Q49

T95

U53

U79

W62

W85.

The Most Noble Number charity auction is expected to welcome notable businessmen and philanthropists from various circles, keen to support a noble cause.

Profound meanings

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said the initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the Mothers’ Endowment campaign is another addition to humanitarian initiatives we have come to expect to be launched every year to encourage sustainable charity efforts and instill noble values. This campaign solidifies the UAE’s reputation in unlimited support and generosity around the world under the leadership of its President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

“Dedicating this year’s initiative to the mother conveys a profound message affirming the status of mothers who play a crucial role in their children’s lives, and in building communities. Contributing to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign repays a small part of the debt we all have to our mothers,” he added.

“RTA is keen to support humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, as part of commitment to our moral duty and to social responsibility. This year RTA is supporting the campaign by dedicating 10 special plate numbers to be auctioned during the Most Noble Number charity auction, as proceeds will be dedicated to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign,” he concluded.

Sustainable endowment

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign aims to promote values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, and to solidify the UAE’s humanitarian role by establishing a sustainable endowment that provides education and empowerment to underprivileged populations.

Promoting a culture of giving

Charity auctions prove to be an innovative way to establish and promote a culture of giving and generosity. Previous editions of the Most Noble Number auction have produced impressive results, with last year’s auction raising AED 97,920 million in support of the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

-Ends-