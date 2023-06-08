Abu Dhabi – Adjusting to retirement after a long and fruitful career path could be a stress-free and enjoyable process if the right type of support system is put in place, advises the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) as part of its continuation to the “Get Ready – Proactive Financial Planning” awareness campaign.

The campaign, which aims to offer useful information on proactive financial planning prior, during and post retirement years, focuses on encouraging insured individuals, pensioners and retirees to adopt wise and sustainable lifestyle decisions and habits that promote mental health, well-being and a positive mindset.

In order to avoid unnecessary psychological, physical, personal and/or social instability due to the daily pressures in life, retirees are encouraged to pursue hobbies that elevate their overall well-being in order to enjoy what they have worked tediously to accomplish and earn all those years.

During their retirement process, retirees must remind themselves of the resilience and far sightedness they once possessed and practiced in the workforce while being employed, and to practice those very same traits during their retirement stage with harmony and calmness through trying to resist getting frustrated, anxious and depressed, and taking an informed decision to distance themselves from stressful circumstances and negativity.

Maintaining social relations is equally important as developing a daily routine for retired individuals, one that includes eating healthy, exercising the body and mind, staying physically active, and enjoying nature as much as possible, not only for the sake of themselves, but for their children, grandchildren and loved ones, who require that same type of moral and psychological support that they once had from whom they consider “the ultimate pillar” for their family.

Retirement may be harder for some than for others; in such cases, the GPSSA advises individuals to take courage in seeking psychological support or counselling, or take advantage of the programs being offered across diverse governmental hospitals or health institutions as part of the “UAE’s National Policy for the Promotion of Mental Health” which aims to strengthen and expand comprehensive, integrated and responsive mental health services for patients of all age groups through providing emergency care, community rehabilitation, home care and diverse support services.

Stress and anxiety during retirement must be avoided entirely since they may easily lead to acquiring unhealthy habits and behaviors, resulting in unnecessary mental and physical health issues and diseases. The choice to isolate from family and friends is equally toxic and can be overcome through the right type of counseling or by talking to family members and trusted friends about post-retirement fears, feelings and challenges.

Additionally, participating in meaningful causes such as humanitarian and volunteer work which helps others, results in helping the individual him/her self, and this does not require financial support or assistance, rather sharing those many years of experience with those who seek the knowledge, or offering a kind and humane hand to the less privileged. Above all, staying mentally sharp by exerting effort to “work the brain” by embarking in mental activities is pivotal.

