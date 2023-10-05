The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has introduced a new initiative called "Health Talents" as part of its l Emiratisation policy.

This initiative aims to support and Emiratise the private healthcare sector by utilising citizen medical and administrative talents and expertise, enhancing the sector's alignment with the goals and aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai, particularly in the areas of sustainable health, well-being, and achieving a world-class medical model.

The "Health Talents" initiative, managed by the Medical Education and Research Department at DHA, is one among several innovative initiatives designed to provide specialised employment opportunities for Emirati professionals.

It also opens avenues for these professionals to contribute to raising the quality of healthcare services in Dubai and participate in ongoing development efforts within the healthcare system.

The implementation of this initiative will be centred around hosting a high-quality exhibition, organised by the DHA, that will begin on Monday. The exhibition will bring together major healthcare establishments in Dubai, Emirati talents, as well as graduates of the Scholarship Programme (Medicine and Sciences) administered by the Authority, and graduates from various healthcare disciplines such as nursing, radiology, laboratories, pharmacy, physiotherapy, health insurance, medical equipment engineering, psychology, and other administrative specialisations.

The Health Talents exhibition will take place over two days and will feature the participation of 24 leading healthcare institutions and facilities.

More than 100 job vacancies across various healthcare and administrative specialities will be offered. The Authority expects significant progress in citizen employment during the exhibition.