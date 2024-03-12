RIYADH — In a move to bolster job opportunities for Saudi nationals, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has initiated the localization of 35% of positions in the dental sector.



Starting from March 10, this mandate applies to private sector establishments employing three or more individuals.



A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health highlighted that their department will monitor the enforcement of this directive, ensuring it aligns with the labor market's needs.



To support the integration of Saudi workers into these roles, private sector entities will be offered incentives and assistance from the MHRSD.



This support encompasses guidance in recruiting and retaining the right talent, alongside facilitating their training and qualification.



To guide establishments through this transition, MHRSD has published a comprehensive procedural manual on its website detailing the localization criteria and mandatory percentages.



The Ministry also emphasized that adherence to these new regulations is compulsory to prevent potential penalties.

