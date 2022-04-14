Forum highlighted investment opportunities emerging across various economic sectors in Mozambique.

Dubai, UAE: UAE companies and their Mozambican counterparts took part in more than 100 bilateral meetings during the Dubai-Mozambique Business Forum, which was recently organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Mozambican Industrial Association (AIMO) and the Federation for the Improvement of the Business Environment in Mozambique (FAN).

The forum, hosted at Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters, was attended by more than 100 participants, including His Excellency José Maneia, Consul General of Mozambique in Dubai, and high-level Mozambican trade delegation representing 18 companies. Sessions during the examined investment opportunities emerging across various economic sectors in Mozambique.

The visiting Mozambican delegation included companies operating in the energy, oil and gas, food industries, tourism and services sectors. The Mozambican delegation had the opportunity to visit the Mozambique pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and obtain more information from Commissioner General Miguel Mkaima about the work carried out to promote the country at the mega-event.

For his part, Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, described Africa and Mozambique as markets of strategic importance to Dubai, which offer huge trade and investment potential.

Khan noted that Dubai remains a preferred hub for African companies that leverage the emirate’s position to expand their global footprint, adding that the Chamber’s representative office in Maputo assists Mozambican companies with their entry into the Dubai market.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com