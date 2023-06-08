Trade exchange between Egypt and South African countries rose 6.5% year on year (YoY) in 2022 to $381.9 million, compared to $358.6 million, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on June 7th, citing data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The country’s trade with Mozambique reached $30 million last year, up 85.8% from $16.1 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, trade exchange between Egypt and Angola surged by 13% YoY in 2022 to $23 million from $20.4 million.

Additionally, the Egyptian-Zambian trade reached $328.9 million last year, marking a 2.1% annual increase from $322.1 million in the year prior.

