Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality announced that 90,603 tickets for its recreational facilities, with a total value of Dhs4,011,332 million have been sold during the just concluded Arabian Travel Market exhibition. The tickets sold included 25,000 tickets for Dubai Safari Park and 65,603 for Dubai Frame.

Dubai Municipality participated in the 30th Arabian Travel Market, held at the Dubai World Trade Center from 1 to 4 May, where it presented its most prominent services in the field of recreational and tourism facilities, including parks and recreational facilities under its management in the emirate. This comes in line with its vision to be the pioneering municipality for a global city that provides the highest levels of service and luxury to all residents and visitors of the emirate and enhances the attractiveness and quality of life in line with the vision of the Emirate of Dubai to become the first tourist destination in the world.

The Municipality also highlighted, through its platform, many public and recreational facilities and historical and contemporary landmarks that characterize the Emirate of Dubai, including the historical markets of Dubai, including the Bur Dubai Souq and the Deira Souq. It also offered an experience of driving a mountain bike through Virtual Reality technology similar to a mountain bike track in the forests of Mushrif National Park, one of the largest parks in the emirate.

The Municipality platform at ATM also explained the features of Dubai Frame, one of the most recent cultural landmarks in the country, which is characterized by the fact that it provides panoramic views of the entire city of Dubai in its modern and old parts. The Municipality officials also presented the Dubai Safari Park, one of the prominent recreational facilities in the emirate, which contains approximately 3,000 animals, in addition to the Dolphinarium, the indoor water facility at the Creek Park that offers dolphin shows, and other shows such as the bird show.

Dubai Municipality presented its recent efforts to promote tourism and entertainment in the emirate, by setting up two additional beaches for night swimming in the Jumeirah area and increasing the area designated for night swimming at Umm Suqeim Beach, with electronic screens to educate visitors about the instructions, which will enable visitors to swim around the clock.

