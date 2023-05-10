Dr. Ali Sebaa AlMarri: The College is committed to offering specialised training programmes developed in accordance with the best international standards and practices

The camp will host a group of top leadership speakers and future local and international governments

The programme is implemented outside of the workplace and away from daily life as a retreat with an integrated programme.

United Arab Emirates-Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), the first research and education institution specialising in public policy in the Arab world, will hold The Executive Leadership Camp in two sessions, the first from May 17 to 19, and the second from May 24 to 26. This camp aims to meet the goals and objectives of department managers to overcome current and potential future obstacles and scenarios.

The camp will assist them in addressing challenges and transforming opportunities into successes, as well as provide them with the opportunity to reflect on their current mode of operation and leadership and develop a future framework to keep up with the advances.

The three-day camp, to be held at the Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island in Ras Al-Khaimah, will be driven by a group of faculty and trainers from MBRSG. It will be led by His Excellency Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government with the participation of Professor Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG, Professor Mark Esposito, Professor of Economic Policy at MBRSG, and Dr. Giwanis Karamitsos, Associate Professor at the University of Rochester, USA, as well as a group of international specialist lecturers and government leaders.

MBRSG’s Executive President His Excellency Dr Ali Sebaa Al Marri said:" We are committed to offering specialised training programmes developed in accordance with the best international standards and practices. This is part of executive education, and enable the participants to invest their full potential and energies, enhance their skills, and broaden their prospects in the fields of leadership, policy, economy, and government management. It will equip future leaders to tackle challenges and accomplish remarkable results by utilising integrated solutions and cutting-edge approaches that have meaningful influence on the real world.”

H.E Dr. Al-Marri said the camp will host top speakers in leadership and future governments locally and globally, who work on the most prominent challenges confronting leaders. They will draw on recent studies and worldwide trends in their lectures and discussions and conduct a variety of activities to identifying successful leadership strategies. Specialised lectures on government strategies, leadership, and new directions of government excellence will provide the participants with a more in-depth understanding of the topic.

Professor Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG said: "The Executive Leadership Camp Programme is an innovative educational and training tool. In a creative and modern setting, several relevant themes will be chosen by selected specialists and researchers, enabling the participants to benefit from innovative experiences and insights to enhance their working environments and government management systems."

The programme highlights a number of topics, such as local and international government strategies, and leadership concepts and future challenges. It will expand the expectations of trainees on leadership and management practices and identify the most pressing challenges facing government work. These topics include "State security in an era of turmoil", "Government strategies and approaches to advancing and enhancing productivity", "Prospects for the new global economy", and "Leadership by impact" to name a few. A number of virtual sessions will also be held.

The implementation of the programme aims to advance activities outside work environments. The retreat serves as a holistic programme with a number of analytic and simulated activities to recharge leaders. The programme promotes knowledge sharing and make a positive impact through innovation.

The programme fosters the use various frameworks in practical settings while addressing business challenges, as well as strengthening communication, promoting the value of cooperation, and exchanging diverse perspectives and knowledge for effective solutions and curriculum development.