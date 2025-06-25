The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and DP World have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) to launch “Sanad”, a new training programme aimed at developing young Emirati maritime security professionals.

Delivered over 12-14 months, the programme will equip Emirati professionals with advanced skills in security strategy and risk management, with a focus on ports and maritime transport through a comprehensive blend of academic study and hands-on experience.

Under the three-year agreement, the partners will also collaborate on maritime education, research, and training initiatives that respond to market demands and align with the UAE’s national priorities. Maritime security is a key focus, given its vital role in protecting the country’s economic and strategic interests — from safeguarding critical infrastructure and trade routes to ensuring the uninterrupted flow of goods through the UAE’s ports.

H.E. Nasser Abdulla Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC and Group Chief Security Officer at DP World, said: "This cooperation reflects our commitment to empowering national talent and enhancing security capabilities in key economic sectors. It aligns with Dubai’s strategic goals under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), reinforcing its position as a global centre for trade and logistics through sustainable growth and competitive advantage”.

PCFC and DP World will be responsible for identifying training needs and nominating participants, while Sharjah Maritime Academy will deliver the programme, provide expert instructors, and award accredited certifications.

Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, Director of the Sharjah Maritime Academy, said: "This agreement represents a model of academic and strategic integration, supporting the UAE’s vision to develop human capital and promote national leadership in maritime security and education. It is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the industry while strengthening the country’s role on both regional and international levels”.

The Academy’s state-of-the-art laboratories, simulation rooms, and training facilities designed to prepare students for real-world maritime challenges, including diverse weather and security conditions. These are essential to equipping future professionals with skills aligned to national strategic objectives, Al Neyadi added.