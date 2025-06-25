United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) will announce the final grades for the 2024-2025 academic year on Monday, 30 June, and Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

According to the schedule, results for Grades 9-12 will be announced on Monday, 30 June, with Grade 12 results at 10 am and Grades 9-11 at 4 pm. Results for Grades 1-8 will follow on Tuesday, 1 July, with Grades 5-8 at 10 am and Grades 1-4 at 4 pm.

The Ministry noted that students and parents can access the end-of-year results via the electronic student portal on the scheduled dates and times. Certificates will be available for digital printing from 8 pm to midnight after each grade’s results are announced.

