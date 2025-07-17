Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi: “We remain committed to expanding the programme and enhancing its impact in building a more balanced and sustainable real estate market.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a move that reflects Dubai’s commitment to promoting professional empowerment and the active participation of Emiratis in key economic sectors, Dubai Land Department (DLD), represented by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, organised a special ceremony to honour the real estate brokerage firms most dedicated to hiring UAE nationals, as part of the ‘Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme.’

The ceremony was held on Thursday at Dubai Land Department’s headquarters, in the presence of His Excellency Omar Hamad BuShehab, Director General of DLD, along with several CEOs and representatives from the real estate sector.

10 leading real estate brokerage firms were honoured during the ceremony in recognition of their pioneering role and active contribution in exceeding the programme’s key Emiratisation targets. This achievement qualifies them for additional points that enhance their classification with DLD, reflecting a genuine commitment to advancing Emiratisation in the real estate sector and boosting the participation of national talent across its various fields.

The list of honoured companies included Harbour Real Estate Broker, On Plan Real Estate, Dirham for Real Estate Brokerage, AlRuwad Real Estate, AKN Properties, Exp Real Estate, FAM Real Estate Broker, Real Estate Codes, PSI Real Estate, and D&B Properties.

Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, Acting CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), said: “What we are witnessing today is a true example of a conscious partnership between the public and private sectors. As a result, each honoured company under the 'Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme' has successfully employed more than twenty Emirati men and women. The programme has exceeded its targets in a short period, thanks to the pivotal role of these companies, which have demonstrated that investing in Emirati talent is a strategic choice that reflects institutional maturity and long-term vision. We reaffirm our commitment to expanding this programme and enhancing its impact in building a more balanced and sustainable real estate market.”

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the programme, led by Dubai Land Department, to open new career opportunities for Emiratis and prepare them to take on leadership roles within the real estate brokerage sector. The programme is built on an integrated system of training, qualification, and professional support, in close collaboration with private sector companies that serve as key partners in realising its objectives.

This recognition embodies the principle of responsible partnership with real estate brokerage firms that believe Emiratisation is a strategic necessity for the future and promising prospects of the market. It reflects an ambitious vision aligned with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, by focusing on human capital development and ensuring market sustainability. It also supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to achieve transformative progress in employment, skills development, and empowering every citizen’s potential.

In this context, Dubai Land Department continues to invite all real estate companies in Dubai to join the programme and contribute to this ambitious national initiative, which aims to build a more inclusive and sustainable work environment while providing quality opportunities for Emiratis in a vibrant and growing sector. Participating in the programme enhances institutional balance, strengthens a company's position in the market, and represents a genuine contribution to realising Dubai’s vision of becoming the best city in the world to live and work.