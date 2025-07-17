As part of Expo 2025 Osaka Theme Week Five, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion is hosting dedicated business events to explore opportunities and facilitate meaningful dialogue from 22nd – 25th July.

Expo 2025 Osaka’s Theme Week Five, ‘Learning and Playing Week,’ runs from July 17th to July 28th, 2025.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is set to host engaging business events designed to foster collaboration and forge global partnerships as part of Expo 2025 Osaka’s ‘Learning and Playing Week.’ During these business events, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion will address Theme Week Five’s question, “What should humans learn in the era of AI?” by exemplifying the future of Saudi Arabia’s digitalization, cutting-edge digital initiatives, and the Kingdom’s path towards optimized learning.

Expo 2025 Osaka’s Theme Weeks is an initiative in which countries from around the world solve global issues through dialogue. The Theme Week Five sessions allow International Participants to share insights into the evolving digital innovation and its implications for future societies.

The Theme Week Five event, “Gamification: Future Prospects”, hosted by the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, will discuss transformative initiatives, such as the role of innovative technologies in transforming education, advancing Saudi Arabia towards a more sustainable future, and empowering youth independence in age of AI.

From the 22nd – 25th July, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will host the following business events supported with live Japanese translation:

Cultural Development Fund (CDF): The Art of Play: Integrating Culture into Learning Environments, 22/07, 11:00-13:00

This panel explores how integrating culture, arts, and heritage into learning environments enhances education, fosters creativity, and supports lifelong learning. It examines the role of storytelling, play, digital tools, and cultural spaces in shaping skills, preserving heritage, and preparing future generations for creative industries and a knowledge-driven economy.

Speakers:

Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, CEO of Mozn AI

Dr. Wafa Alsubail, Founder of Kan ya makan kids library

Reem Busati (Moderator)

Registration link: https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/cdf220725_xuy/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms&focus=false

Sports For All Federation: Learning Through Play: The Success of Our Neighbourhood Clubs Initiative, 22/07, 16:00-18:00

The Sports for All Federation showcases its most impactful programs: The Neighborhood Clubs Initiative. This initiative was launched to make sports and physical activity more accessible to communities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. What began in a single neighborhood school has grown into a nationwide model that supports community engagement, inclusivity, and improved quality of life. The panel will highlight how the initiative has evolved into a scalable solution that encourages active living throughout the Kingdom.

Speakers:

Lama AlMuhana, Senior Manager

Dalal AlShebaiky, Director

Reem AlShalhoub, Specialist (Moderator)

Registration link:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/ssfa220725_xuy_s7x/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms%20&focus=false

Music Commission: AI & Creative Art 25/07, 11:00-13:00

MusiqAI is a leading digital platform that aligns well with the theme of "Learning and Playing" as it provides the opportunity to learn and develop musical skills in the era of AI. Some key takeaways that MusiqAI addresses are interactive lessons using advanced technologies, diverse course offerings, supporting professional music careers and a rich and diverse learning environment.

Speakers:

Manar Alhawiti, Lifelong Amateur Education Manager

Saqer Alghuwainem, Virtual Academy/E-learning Manager

Ahmed Karkanawi, (Moderator)

Registration link: https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/250725music_1bv/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms%20&focus=false

Over 150 business events will take place throughout the six-month Expo at the Pavilion’s dedicated Collaboration Hub, providing a strategic platform for multilateral engagement. These business events will facilitate meaningful dialogue between stakeholders across key themes such as investment, sports, sustainability, and development, contributing to a shared vision for a better future. Each event is designed to bring together a wide spectrum of participants, from government representatives and business leaders. By offering a dedicated space for impactful engagement, these events enable stakeholders to forge global connections, positioning the Saudi Arabia Pavilion as a hub for international collaboration and innovation.

All media are welcome and invited to join the Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s Collaboration Hub to witness firsthand how strategic dialogue is shaping global partnerships at Expo 2025 Osaka. The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is driving impactful conversations and setting the stage for a more sustainable future. The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.

