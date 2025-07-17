The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) launched "ADAFSA Summer Camp" at Bani Yas Research Station on July 15. Targeting children aged 4-14 years, this two-week camp aligns with the Year of Community and the "Plant the Emirates" program. The camp aims to provide unique educational and recreational experiences while interactively promoting awareness of agriculture, sustainability, and food safety.

In this regard, Badr Al Shehhi, Director of the Communication and Community Engagement Division at ADAFSA, said: "We are delighted to launch ADAFSA Summer Camp, which combines entertainment and education. Through this camp, we aim to instill values of agricultural sustainability and food awareness in children, aligning with ADAFSA's vision and the 'Plant the Emirates' initiative. We believe that investing in children's education today secures a more sustainable future for generations to come."

According to Al Shehhi, the summer camp features an educational field trip to Bani Yas Research Station, where participants will tour ADAFSA's facilities and explore its key research projects. The camp will also present the children's awareness videos, "Sustainability with Jassim and Noura." He added the camp's activities also comprise awareness workshops on growing small plants using safe tools, simplified theoretical sessions on agriculture and food, fun practical activities such as picking flowers and fruits produced at the station, and the distribution of educational comic books with engaging visuals explaining concepts of agriculture and sustainability to the children.

The camp reflects ADAFSA's ongoing efforts to enhance community engagement and disseminate knowledge about agriculture and food security. This ultimately reinforces Abu Dhabi's leadership position in agricultural innovation and sustainability.