Dubai, UAE: Etihad Credit Bureau, the federal entity that provides comprehensive credit information and analytics to support informed financial decisions, is pleased to announce its collaboration with DubaiNow, the pioneering Dubai Government application offering access to more than 300 integrated government and private sector services.

Through this innovative partnership, DubaiNow users can effortlessly access their personal Credit Report and Credit Score. By logging into the DubaiNow app, users gain instant access to these crucial credit insights with just a single click, delivering an unparalleled level of convenience and efficiency.

H.E. Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, commented: "Etihad Credit Bureau is committed to advancing the UAE’s digital transformation agenda by fostering integration across local government platforms. This collaboration with DubaiNow exemplifies our mission to simplify access to vital credit information while enhancing user experience. By leveraging advanced technology and seamless application programming interfaces (APIs), we’ve made it easier than ever to stay informed about your credit health through the digital channels individuals use most.

H.E. Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, Digital Dubai, said: “We are pleased to announce the joining of Etihad Credit Bureau to the "Dubai Now" application, enabling users to easily and quickly access their credit information anytime. This step embodies Etihad Credit Bureau’s leading position and reflects its commitment to advancing the digitalization of life in the United Arab Emirates, thereby facilitating people's lives and supporting the foundations of the digital economy. It also contributes to achieving the goals of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which, in one of its pillars, aims to establish the most pioneering and advanced system by enabling a new lifestyle that meets the future needs of the country.”

This collaboration underscores Etihad Credit Bureau’s dedication to creating seamless digital solutions that empower individuals and businesses to make well-informed decisions. This collaboration follows the successful integration of services with TAMM Abu Dhabi and reinforces our commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience to all users. As an innovative initiative, this integration paves the way for efficient data exchange between government platforms, marking a significant step forward towards a smart and connected society.

DubaiNow, developed by Digital Dubai, continues to set benchmarks for unified city services by integrating advanced solutions that simplify the lives of residents and citizens alike. This collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau is another stride in fostering an interconnected ecosystem that prioritizes accessibility and innovation.

​​​​​​About "Etihad Credit Bureau":

Etihad Credit Bureau" is a federal entity wholly owned by the federal government of the United Arab Emirates. It has been established as per the Federal Law No. (6) of 2010 regarding credit information and its amendment by the Federal Decree Law No. 8 of 2020. Under this law and its amendments, the company shall be responsible for requesting and organizing the process of collection, preservation, analysis, classification, use and publication of credit information. After that, this information shall be produced into a variety of credit-related products within a fully digital process. For more information, please visit www.etihadbureau.ae or download the application, available on the App Store and Google Play.

For further information, please contact:

Bachar Dib

Senior Associate – Community Engagement

bachar.dib@etihadbureau.ae

About "DubaiNow":

DubaiNow is your go-to app for city services, being the first and only Dubai Government application offering access to over 300 services from more than 35 entities, both government and private.

Why DubaiNow App?

Explore more than 300 services effortlessly: A single click grants you access to a wide array of government and private sector city services.

Trusted by over 1 million users: Join the ranks of over 1 million users in the UAE who rely on Dubai Now for a superior digital experience.

Over 20 million payment transactions: Pay your bills through (DubaiPay) our secure and official payment gateway with just a single click.

For further information, please contact:

Mostafa Ahmed

Marketing Dept.

c_mostafa.ahmed@digitaldubai.ae