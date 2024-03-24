Dubai, UAE: Within the framework of its strategy and vision to exchange experiences globally, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library participated, for the first time, in the International Library and Technology Festival in Turkey. The festival is organised under the slogan “The Key to the Digital Future: Artificial Intelligence Based Smart Libraries”, from 23 to 27 March, with the participation of a group of experts, innovators, and specialists in public libraries.

This participation comes in line with the vision of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to nurture academic and practical cooperation with libraries, information centres, and archives globally. It also aims to create a real opportunity to exchange technical information and closely link it to library science, in addition to direct communication with institutions related to public libraries to discuss cooperation. This reflects positively on the development of its technological system and improves the level of services provided to its audience.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Obaid AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, said: “Our participation in the International Library and Technology Festival in Turkey reflects our vision to foster cooperation and exchange experiences globally. This is based on our belief that knowledge transcends borders, sets visions, and builds strategic partnerships that support our ambitions to lead cultural renaissance during the next fifty years.”

AlMazrooei added: “Through these international events, we open new horizons for learning and creativity, and make our mark in shaping the future of digital technology in the world of libraries. This participation reflects our commitment to achieving excellence and leadership in providing innovative and efficient services, and empowering our communities through easy and innovative access to knowledge.”

Ali Juma Al Tamimi, Director of Libraries Department, said: “Through our participation in this festival, we look forward to exploring new ideas, emerging technologies, and innovative strategies in the public library sector. This can enhance our library’s role as a beacon of excellence and creativity.”

Al Tamimi said: “We believe that smart libraries based on artificial intelligence are the key to new horizons of knowledge and innovation. Hence, we are here to share our experiences and learn from others how we can shape the future of digital technology in the world of libraries.”

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will showcase its latest technologies and innovations. In a video, it will also highlight the artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies integrated into its advanced technological system, as well as its key smart services that stimulate readers’ experience and facilitate access to cultural content in an unprecedented way.

The library representatives at the festival, Maitha Yousef Darwish, Senior Libraries Officer, and Asma Youssef Al-Ahmad, Libraries Officer, will offer visitors an introduction to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. The team will also introduce the festival’s participants to the library’s year-long events, the most prominent book fairs, creative workshops, intellectual seminars, and educational programs for children. They will also explain the role of these events in spreading knowledge, promoting love of reading, and engaging the community in various cultural activities to support the knowledge scene.

Through this participation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library confirms its role as a major cultural hub globally, enhancing its reputation as a unique centre for knowledge and innovation in the Middle East and North Africa.