Abu Dhabi - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, has announced that the 6-month grace period, granted to freight transport companies, for the purpose of adjusting their status in adherence with the provisions and requirements of the Freight Transport Regulations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, will expire on the October 5, 2022. The ITC reiterated that freight transport companies are required to register on the "Asateel" platform on the following link https://asateel.itc.gov.ae, which outlines the necessary procedures and contains a detailed list of all the freight transport services on land routes in accordance with the regulation’s provisions currently enacted in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The ITC urges all companies involved in any freight transport activities to comply with all the requirements in accordance with regulation’s provisions and to apply for a license to practice through the "Asateel" platform. The entity licensed to practice as well as individuals and the owners of freight transport vehicles must obtain a permit from the ITC to operate the vehicles and a professional license for its drivers, through the "Asateel" Platform.

According to the regulations, companies or entities are prohibited from engaging in freight transport activities without obtaining a prior permit from the ITC and fulfilling all necessary legal conditions and requirements related to practicing this activity, including business permits from the Department of Economic Development.

The ITC also noted that it will issue fines and penalties as set out in the regulations with effect from October 6, 2022 (after the end of the grace period), in cooperation with the relevant strategic stakeholders. Stressing that it will adopt a zero-tolerance policy regarding violations of the terms, conditions, and requirements stipulated in the regulations.

The provisions of the Freight Transport Regulations apply to all vehicles transporting heavy and light freight and specify the requirements governing freight transport activities and the responsibilities of the entities operating in this sector. In addition, it provides details on the requirements of issuing permits for the operating entities and drivers, procedures, and standards for vehicle freight transport safety conditions. Furthermore, it sets out the violations and fines for failing to comply with the provisions of the regulations.

To find out more about the provisions of the regulations and a detailed description of the violations and penalties, please visit the "Asateel" platform website at https://asateel.itc.gov.ae.

