The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department published more than 49,000 court rulings on its website during the years 2021 and 2022 as part of its efforts aimed at raising the level of legal awareness among members of society, confirming the integrity and transparency of legal principles issued by courts, and enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the rule of law index in relevant international reports.

His Excellency Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, indicated that the publication of judgements issued by the Abu Dhabi Courts of various degrees of first instance, appeal, and cassation in civil, commercial, and labour cases and making them available through advanced search mechanisms through the electronic portal establishes the principles of fairness and social and economic justice in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which aims to consolidate a world-leading judicial system.

His excellency also pointed out that the publication of judicial rulings on the website enhances the effectiveness and sustainability of judicial processes and raises the level of self-censorship in writing rulings in order to achieve the message of the Judicial Department represented in adhering to the rule of law and guaranteeing rights, which in turn is reflected in providing a transparent judicial system to contribute effectively to supporting the Abu Dhabi government's directions towards consolidating the emirate's position as an attractive and sustainable destination for investments and competencies in various sectors.

In detail, the figures of judicial rulings published on the website of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department for the years 2021 and 2022 showed the publication of 49,032 judicial rulings, including 24,639 rulings during the year 2021 and 24,393 rulings in 2022. The published rulings were distributed during the two years according to the degrees of litigation as follows: 31, 251 judgements from the courts of first instance, 14,433 judgements from the courts of Appeal, and 3, 348 judgements from the Court of cassation.

The total number of published judgements, according to their classification according to the types of courts, reached 23,889 judgements in labour cases, 19,752 judgements from the commercial court, and 5,391 judgements in civil cases.