Dubai, UAE: A high-level delegation from the Republic of Maldives visited the Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The delegation learnt about DEWA’s expertise in sustainability, clean energy and renewable energy projects. The delegation included Ibrahim Mimrah, Minister of State for Climate Change, Environment and Energy; Zidna Ibrahim, Minister of State for Finance; Hussain Zamir, Minister of State for Economic Development and Trade; Ibrahim Suood, Deputy Minister of Tourism; and Aishath Umaima, Deputy Minister of Finance.

The visit was part of the ‘Maldives Executive Leadership Programme’ implemented by the UAE Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government. The programme aims to develop government capabilities in the Maldives by leveraging the UAE government's expertise and experience. It features field visits to entities in the UAE to learn about their achievements and best global practice in government administration.

During their tour of the Sustainability and Innovation Centre, the delegation was briefed on DEWA’s clean and renewable energy projects. Among the most prominent of these is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The solar park’s capacity will exceed 5,000MW by 2030, with a total investment of AED 50 billion. Once complete, the park will reduce more than 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The total capacity of solar energy projects commissioned at the solar park has reached 2,860MW, utilising photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP). The total capacity of the projects under construction at the solar park is 1,800MW from PV technology.

The delegation was also briefed on other renewable energy projects undertaken by DEWA, including the 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, the first of its kind in the GCC region. They learnt about the EV Green Charger initiative for electric vehicles, launched by DEWA in 2014 to promote green mobility. DEWA has installed, with its partners, more than 700 charging stations across Dubai, and plans to reach 1,000 stations by the end of 2025. Furthermore, the delegation was informed about DEWA’s sustainable buildings and its digital transformation initiatives.

Officials from the Sustainability and Innovation Centre highlighted the centre's role as a global incubator for innovation in renewable and clean energy. The centre provides a unique experience for visitors to explore the latest clean energy technologies, starting with the exhibition area on the first floor, which showcases DEWA’s journey, historical inventions in electricity, the latest advancements in renewable energy and DEWA’s flagship sustainability projects. The centre also offers programmes in capacity-building and skills development that contribute to sustainable development, including the Professional Certification Programme and the CleanTech Youth Programme.

The Maldives delegation commended DEWA’s pioneering work in the renewable and clean energy sector. They expressed their enthusiasm concerning knowledge-sharing and the adoption of DEWA’s best practices in various areas of their operations.