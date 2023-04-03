Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD &CEO of DEWA, has received HE Liu Zhengjie, Vice Consul-General at the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, as part of the diplomatic and consular visits made to DEWA.

The visit aimed at strengthening cooperation and deepening bilateral exchanges in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Al Tayer welcomed the visit by Zhengjie, praising the importance of the strategic partnership between DEWA and the Chinese companies in the energy and water sectors and other areas of mutual interest.

Al Tayer said that DEWA’s world-class infrastructure has the highest standards of reliability, efficiency, and availability. This helps achieve the objectives for citizens and residents in Dubai and supports DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

Al Tayer and the Chinese Vice Consul-General discussed opportunities for cooperation between Chinese companies and DEWA in various areas such as energy generation, transmission, and distribution.

DEWA cooperates with Chinese companies in energy-related areas, especially clean and renewable energy. Dubai has consolidated its position as a global hub for clean energy in support of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Several major Chinese companies are participating in DEWA’s projects, especially at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar project in the world, with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

Zhengjie commended the prosperous partnership with DEWA on Dubai’s renewable and clean energy projects.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial