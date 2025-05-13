Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has announced a strategic restructure of its European commercial team into five areas to drive deeper customer alignment, streamline regional support and reinforce its position across key markets. These changes come in response to sustained growth and the expansion of Etihad Airways network and capacity offering across Europe.

The five new European regions led by Rainer Krammer, Regional Manager Europe and Americas, include a Southwest Europe region covering France, Spain and Portugal led by Eric Lamare, the newly appointed Area Manager based in Paris, UK and Ireland led by Michael Mackenzie, Northwest Europe covering Belgium, Netherlands and Denmark led by Karim Grinate, Central Europe covering Germany, Austria and Switzerland led by Karim Rakkrouki and South Ease Europe covering Italy, Poland, Czech Republic and Greece led by Lorenzo Donato. The new regional split ensures market leadership for both online and offline stations and direct customer engagement in key markets.

Commenting on the restructure, Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, said: “Etihad Cargo’s European network is experiencing strong and sustained growth. This restructure allows us to scale our operations in line with market demand, while reinforcing our commitment to customer-centricity and operational excellence. By bringing our teams closer to the markets they serve, we are positioned to deliver faster, smarter, and more agile logistics solutions.”

The new European regional organisation reflects Etihad Cargo’s commitment to agility, customer-centricity and operational excellence across its global network. Etihad Cargo have recently introduced additional capacity to Europe in its Summer Schedule with 660 tons of weekly wide body capacity and 200 tons of additional weekly freighter capacity.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

