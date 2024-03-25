UAE, Dubai – Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni announced a contribution of AED 2 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions around the world.

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign gives contributors the chance to make donations in honor of their mothers. Proceeds of the campaign will go towards implementing education projects in underprivileged communities, in partnership with humanitarian organisations.

Generous initiative

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni said: “We have come to expect the launch of inspiring humanitarian initiatives by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the holy month of Ramadan to help those in need around the world. This year’s Mothers’ Endowment campaign embodies the deep appreciation to mothers by making donations in honor of them to establish an endowment fund.”

“This campaign is particularly important because it addresses a major global challenge, where difficult life conditions prevent children from receiving education. The planned endowment fund will play a key role in empowering these groups to improve their reality through education. This is the best thanks we can give to our mothers,” he added.

Evolving

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign shows how successful Ramadan campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have evolved to address key priorities and communities’ most pressing needs, which drives development and empowers individuals.

The campaign promotes the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while solidifying the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).