Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council celebrates its third anniversary, and the launch of NAFIS program. Launched in September 2021, the program has achieved remarkable milestones, surpassing its targets by significantly increasing the number of Emiratis working in the private sector. Currently, more than 114,000 Emiratis are employed in the private and banking sectors, with over 81,000 of them hired after the launch of "Nafis" and still actively employed as of the end of the second quarter of this year.

Over the past three years, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council has established numerous constructive partnerships that have contributed to the employment of Emiratis within the workforce of more than 21,000 private companies.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Member of the Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, emphasized the UAE leadership's commitment to empowering its citizens, recognising them as the country’s most valuable resource. He highlighted that the continuous directives of the leadership to empower Emirati talents and prepare them to face future challenges are fundamental to strengthening the country's competitiveness regionally and internationally, Nafis program, now celebrating its third anniversary with a remarkable record of success, reflects this visionary leadership. It embodies their drive to propel sustainable economic development through the expertise and extraordinary work of the Emirati workforce, whose talents and skills make them well-suited for a diverse range of professional roles.

His Excellency also highlighted the crucial role of Nafis program in preparing a remarkable generation of Emirati talent and leaders capable of meeting the future's demands through their contributions to the private sector, thereby elevating the national economic system. He expressed confidence in the future achievements that "Nafis" will continue to bring.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, emphasized the importance of the achievements made by the "Nafis" program. He noted that these accomplishments reflect the success of the innovative strategies and programs adopted by the Council under the guidance and supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council. These efforts align with the leadership's wise directives and vision to strengthen the role of Emirati citizens in driving the nation's economic development by integrating them into the private sector workforce.

His Excellency pointed out that the financial support, training, and qualification programs provided by "Nafis" have significantly contributed to the Emiratization efforts, achieving unprecedented historical milestones in the number of Emirati citizens joining the private sector, who are considered a strategic partner of the government in this important national endeavor.

His Excellency added that the ministry is committed to implementing its vision of creating a market that empowers Emirati citizens and attracts global talent, while simultaneously enhancing the competitiveness of a market known for its stability, efficiency, and leadership in global indices. He emphasized that the ministry is continuing its plans and programs that supports Emirati talent in collaboration with "Nafis", to provide continuous high-quality and sustainable job opportunities for citizens. This will be achieved through close cooperation with partner entities and a commitment to solidifying the position of Emiratis as the nation's most valuable asset, while strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has adopted successful policies and programs aimed at developing the skills of Emirati talent. The ministry is also committed to refining policies and operational mechanisms that enhance the attractiveness of the private sector, stimulate its growth, and drive Emiratisation efforts in this vital sector, which is a cornerstone of our national economy.” His Excellency said.

His Excellency praised the commitment of private sector companies to achieving Emiratisation targets and their notable engagement with policies aimed at employing and training citizens. He also commended the collaboration of local governments in this national initiative.

At the same time, His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, commended the pioneering achievements of Nafis program. He emphasised the crucial role of the program’s training initiatives in enhancing the skills and competencies of national talent and expanding their career opportunities.

"Nafis has received exceptional support from our visionary leadership over the past three years, with a focus on placing citizens at the top of its priorities. In collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and our strategic partners, we have achieved remarkable results beyond expectations. We take pride in the fact that over 114,000 Emiratis are now working in the private sector across various professional fields, contributing effectively to the national economy." His Excellency said.

"We are committed to broadening our initiatives in partnership with our strategic partners across all sectors. Our focus is on enhancing the existing programs to meet the evolving demands of the labor market. We are committed to offering innovative programs that address these changing needs and provide citizens with genuine opportunities for growth and development." His Excellency added.

He emphasized that the diverse specialized programs offered by "Nafis" have shifted societal culture toward working in the private sector, leading to increased citizen engagement and excellence in this field, and advancing their professional careers across its various domains.

His Excellency encouraged Emirati youth currently working in the private sector, as well as job seekers, to visit Nafis platform and register for the program. This will allow them to explore the constantly updated job opportunities and training programs available on the platform.

His Excellency also highlighted the significance of "Nafis Award," which is preparing to honor outstanding private and banking sector entities, as well as the citizens working within these organizations, in its third edition. He noted that the new programs launched last year have increased the participation of national talents in private sector companies and enhanced their skills in new and diverse fields. This has led to the creation of more distinguished job opportunities that meet labor market demands and align with global developments across various work sectors.

Leading Programs

Nafis includes a variety of financial support programs, such as the "Emirati Salary Support Scheme," "Pension Program," "Child Allowance Scheme," and "Unemployment Benefit. Additionally, the platform offers specialised training programmes, including the "Talent Program," "Apprentice Program," and "Career Counselling Program,"

The "National Healthcare Program" is considered one of the most significant initiatives under "Nafis", attracting a large number of Emirati citizens. This is especially due to the introduction of the "Studying Citizen Employment Contract" launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which ensures suitable employment for citizens while they pursue their studies. Additionally, the "Creatives Program," in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, aims to prepare national talents in the creative industries sector.

In addition to the "Nafis Leadership Program," conducted in collaboration with the UAE Government Leadership Program, which aims to enhance the leadership skills of Emiratis working in the private sector and develop outstanding national talents, The program seeks to provide professional training opportunities for Emiratis abroad in collaboration with leading global companies and international organizations. It will offer Emiratis the chance to gain international experience, strengthening their ability to compete in both local and global labor markets.

In addition, Nafis initiatives include the "Teaching Specialists Program," which aims to empower and train Emirati talents in the education sector, and the "Industrialists Program," in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which seeks to qualify and train Emiratis for roles in the industrial sector. Also launched this year is the " Media Apprenticeship Program," in partnership with the UAE Media Council, which aims to develop the skills of Emirati talents in the media sector and prepare a new generation of leaders in this vital field.

The "Nafis" program also includes Apprentice Program aimed at supporting the integration of Emirati students into the skilled private sector workforce by providing them with practical experience during various stages of their educational journey. In addition, specialized guidance programs are available for both private sector employees and companies, aimed at raising awareness of decisions and initiatives related to Emiratization and "Nafis". These programs also highlight the benefits offered by the Ministry and "Nafis" to companies and individuals to support and empower Emirati talent and enhance their participation in the private sector workforce.

To facilitate procedures and provide necessary information, "Nafis" has been launched as a bridge connecting national talent with employers. The platform offers all the essential information and steps needed for Emiratis to find available job opportunities and choose positions that align with their qualifications and capabilities.