United Arab Emirates: The UAE Government Media Office has launched the Social Media Guide for Government Entities, an initiative designed to keep pace with the rapid evolution of social media and to enhance the communication between federal government entities and the public.

The announcement was made in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Assistant Minister for Strategic Projects at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Chair of the UAE Government Media Office, during the Federal Government Communication Network meeting, which gathered communication directors, advisors, and officials from various federal entities at Emirates Towers in Dubai.

The Social Media Guide, developed in partnership with the New Media Academy, provides a comprehensive framework for standardizing the use of social media by government bodies.

It aims to ensure consistency and clarity in messaging, reinforcing the digital presence of government entities and encouraging greater interaction with the public. The guide also offers best practices for developing effective digital communication strategies, with a focus on content creation, cohesive visual identity, and maintaining consistent engagement with audiences.

Strengthening Government Identity in the Digital Space

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the New Media Academy, emphasized the importance of the Social Media Guide for Government Entities as a tool to enhance the way government content is created and delivered. Al Hammadi stated, “The Guide addresses the development of governmental content using new, innovative methods that ensure its clarity and impact on the public.”

Al Hammadi added, "The Guide also outlines tools for producing specialized media content, developing storytelling techniques, and managing crises, along with leveraging various trends and formats to enhance the effectiveness of government messaging."

The meeting featured a specialized workshop, jointly organized by the UAE Government Media Office and the New Media Academy, with expert contributions on best practices for governmental social media presence.

Khadija Hussain, Executive Director of Government Communication at the UAE Government Media Office, highlighted the urgency of effective social media communication in today's rapidly advancing technological landscape.

Khadija Hussain remarked, "In light of the fast-paced technological developments, the Guide marks an important step toward unifying communication practices, ensuring a consistent and clear message that reflects the UAE’s vision and strengthens public engagement."

Hussain further explained, "One of the key objectives of the Guide is to bolster the government's identity on social media platforms. In the digital age, successful government communication relies on transparent, effective outreach, and through this Guide, we aim to direct government entities toward best practices in digital content creation, ensuring messages resonate with audience expectations and interests."

Specialized content creator program

The meeting also showcased the outcomes of “Specialized content creator program”, an initiative aimed at enhancing the skills of government communication teams in producing specialized digital content. Following the program, a select group of graduates was chosen to participate in the Talent Development and Management Program, which equips them with the ability to create high-quality digital content that accurately reflects the UAE’s positive image.

The program provides a robust framework for training participants in innovative content strategies, including visual identity development, writing techniques, filming, and digital publishing. It also offers a unique opportunity for participants to enhance their skills in managing social media platforms, contributing to a more dynamic and impactful digital presence for the government.

This initiative plays a critical role in nurturing young talent within government communication, paving the way for a new generation of content creators who will contribute to the UAE government’s digital presence and its goal of engaging effectively with diverse audiences.