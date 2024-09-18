UAE: A new series of short films produced by BBC Storyworks, ‘Voices of Vision’, is being broadcast globally over BBC News. The films each celebrate an area of the future where UAE-based entrepreneurs have made their mark with innovative and unique solutions realising global aspirations and come as part of a global campaign, Invest in the Emirates, which highlights the global opportunities opened up by the UAE’s burgeoning innovation, logistics and trading ecosystems.

The films are titled Future Solutions; Future Food; Future Technology and Future Design. They follow the journeys and stories of innovators including British designer Paul Bishop; Egyptian pitmaster Hatem Mattar; Swedish entrepreneur Magnus Olsson; American Agtech pioneer Sky Kurtz; Lebanese car maker Ralph Debbas and Emirati restaurateur Ahmed Abdulhakim.

They are joined by Spanish chef Patricia Roig; Emirati scientist Dr Saeed Alhassan Alkhazraji; Australian chef turned restaurateur Tom Arnel; Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Lebanese venture capitalist Dany Farha and Emirati investor Mahmoud Adi.

Each one of the subjects has a unique story to tell, of dreams and ambitions realised by people who have taken their ideas to the global stage and transformed not only their communities but created an enduring legacy of positive change.

“A lot of people thought I had lost it,” said Sky Kurtz, CEO of Pure Harvest. “‘You’re going to grow tomatoes in the deserts of the Emirates?’” But the UAE is proving to be the ideal environment to build visionary businesses like his – ventures that could redefine the future of food systems. “The UAE offered the perfect combination of a challenging climate, a thriving start-up environment and a government committed to supporting innovation, making it the ideal location for us,” says Kurtz.

With an income tax-free environment, global trade and logistics ties, a ‘can-do’ enabling ecosystem and access to funding, support and opportunities, the Emirates has provided a springboard for thousands of businesses to find global opportunities.

“When I arrived in Dubai, it was uncharted territory,” says celebrated UAE-based interior designer Paul Bishop. “But you could feel the energy. The demographics were changing, the voices were changing. You could feel the momentum was coming. The Emirates was a land of opportunity. It still is today.”

Founded in 2004, Bishop Design is a leading-edge interior design firm based in Miami and Dubai, with a global portfolio of large-scale commercial, hospitality, retail, and residential projects and over a hundred awards for its innovative, ground-breaking work.

The country’s evolution is only picking up steam, too. Bishop notes that the younger generation stepping into business, culture and political leadership roles today are introducing new ideas and inviting change, from edgier designs dreamed up on Bishop’s draft board to technologies that can improve daily life. “In the Emirates, as a designer, if you have a dream, you can make that dream work,” Bishop said.

Government-backed initiatives and accelerators – from Abu Dhabi tech ecosystem Hub71 to the Dubai Future Foundation and Sheraa in Sharjah – have eased regulations and given startups support, infrastructure and space to build communities. Private investment firms like Shorooq have helped them blossom. “There are opportunities to create local champions, and if you create local champions, they attract international investors who want to be part of this fast-growing economy,” said Shorooq’s Mahmoud Adi.

Today, the UAE boasts nearly a thousand startups – including five unicorns – driving future industries like biotech, food tech and property tech. Recently, Microsoft invested $1.5bn in Abu Dhabi-based AI firm G42, cementing the UAE’s leadership status in global AI development, as well as crypto, fintech and other key growth markets. But numbers alone don’t reveal the full scope of this business evolution.

Magnus Olsson, co-founder of Careem, the region’s first unicorn explains: “The government is moving fast. There’s the Dubai Future Foundation, the Abu Dhabi Global Market. There are incubators, accelerators, dedicated funds. They targeted global AI and blockchain talent and encouraged them to set up in the UAE. It’s been a very thoughtful approach,” he says. “The UAE has created an environment where people want to be. It’s attracting some of the best talent in the world. And when you have the best talent, they create amazing things,” he says.

When Dany Farha co-founded BECO Capital in 2012, he says it was the UAE’s first early-stage venture capital firm. Today, there are hundreds of venture capital firms investing record-setting amounts in emerging fields like consumer fintech, agritech and biotech.

The UAE “is incredibly encouraging of people who want to do good and build a better life,” says Farha. “It’s easy to do business. Setting up a company, opening a bank account, getting funded – it’s a dream for a startup founder. Everything is possible.”