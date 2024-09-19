Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting a United Nations Future Action Days virtual side event tomorrow, on the 20th of September 2024 from 3 to 5 PM (Riyadh time) titled “Youth Empowerment and Development in the Civil Aviation Sector”, in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This event marks GACA’s first official participation in a United Nations event and will focus on an issue of critical importance: youth engagement in civil aviation. It will serve as a platform to discuss the significant human resource challenge in aviation, foster international cooperation, and explore career development opportunities for the next generation.

This virtual gathering will include representatives from academia, industry, government, international organizations, and young professionals in the aviation sector to share best practices, insights, and forward-thinking solutions to ensure the sustainable growth of the sector.

It will represent the opportunity to explore collaborative initiatives to foster a globally competitive and future-ready aviation workforce. By being open to the public, this event will also promote engagement from the youth with the possibility of interacting directly with the speakers.

As the host of this event, GACA will showcase its programs to localize jobs in the aviation industry and its initiatives to empower Saudi youth, giving them opportunities to work in various fields within aviation, such as leadership, technical, administrative, or operational positions. With youth development being a central aspect of Vision 2030 and the Saudi Aviation Strategy, the country is investing heavily in preparing young talent to lead and innovate in the aviation sector.

This event aims to set the scene and create preliminary opportunities for engagement between actors from the aviation industry before the United Nations Future Action Days Summit, to be held on September 22-23. The Summit will focus on discussing how the United Nations institutions will keep pace with the rapid changes and opportunities of the 21st century.

To register, please click on the following link: https://myeservices.gaca.gov.sa/eservices/public/atic/sft/eservice/register?detailsId=3478753