

​​​​Dubai, UAE: Dubai Health has announced the launch of 24-hour operations at Al Lusaily Health Center, starting January 1, 2026. The step came in response to feedback from community members during the “Dubai Health Majalis: Voice of the Community” initiative, which provides a platform for residents to engage directly in shaping healthcare services.

This expansion enhances Dubai Health’s network of around-the-clock health centers, improving access to healthcare services and strengthening the overall readiness of the healthcare system.

Dubai Health currently operates 14 ambulatory health centers across the city, providing a comprehensive range of primary healthcare services for all age groups. These centers offer multidisciplinary services, including preventive care, routine screenings, and the management of chronic conditions.

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health, said: “The transition to round-the-clock operations at Al Lusaily Health Center forms part of a broader set of initiatives driven by community feedback gathered through the Dubai Health Majalis. This initiative was launched in alignment with the Year of Community 2025 and reflects our commitment to putting community feedback into action while ensuring the continuity and advancement of our healthcare service delivery.”



He added: “During the year, Dubai Health organized five community Majalis across different areas of Dubai, including Umm Suqeim, Al Khawaneej, Dubai Club for People of Determination, Al Rashidiya, and Al Lusaily, as part of our ongoing efforts to listen to and engage with the community.”

Dr. Ayesha AlBasti, Chair of Family Medicine at Dubai Health, said: “Operating Al Lusaily Health Center around the clock demonstrates our dedication to expanding accessible primary healthcare for the community, actively addressing the needs of Dubai residents. With this step, Al Lusaily Health Center will join the Nad Al Hamar, Al Barsha, and Dubai Airports medical centers, which also operate around the clock. The center will provide integrated medical care across several specialties, including family medicine and emergency care.”

Dubai Health Majalis

Dubai Health launched the “Dubai Health Majalis: Voice of the Community” initiative in support of the objectives of the Year of Community 2025. These engagements are designed to bring Dubai’s residents and the Dubai Health team together in direct conversation through scheduled gatherings in residential neighborhoods. The initiative encourages community members to share feedback, raise concerns, and offer suggestions, empowering them to play an active role in shaping the future of healthcare and services provided by Dubai Health.