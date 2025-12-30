Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum: Navigational safety is a priority during New Year celebrations to ensure smooth and safe maritime movement in Dubai waters

The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, announced the activation of the final operational plan for managing marine traffic during New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations. This step comes within its proactive approach to enhancing maritime safety and ensuring the smooth flow of marine traffic in Dubai waters during peak periods.

The Authority confirmed that implementation of the plan will begin on the evening of Wednesday, 31 December 2025, and will be fully in effect from 10:00 p.m. on 31 December 2025 until 2:00 a.m. on 1 January 2026. The plan includes integrated field operational measures to regulate the movement of marine vessels in high-density areas, particularly around Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah.

The plan entails the application of a one-way navigation system before and after midnight, in addition to a temporary navigation suspension during the transition period. It also includes the closure of marine traffic beneath the Palm Jumeirah bridges during peak hours from 10:00 p.m. on 31 December 2025 until 2:00 a.m. on 1 January 2026. Marine vessels will be classified by size, with clearly defined routes and mandatory time windows for each category, ensuring smooth traffic flow and reducing the risk of congestion and collisions.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime Authority, stated that activating the final marine traffic management plan for New Year’s Eve 2026 reflects the Authority’s commitment to upholding the highest maritime safety standards and ensuring navigational fluidity in high-density areas, in line with Dubai’s status as a global destination for major celebrations and events.

He added that patrol and monitoring teams will be operating in the field around the clock, in coordination with relevant entities, to ensure compliance with issued instructions and to monitor any violations. Legal action will be taken immediately against offenders in accordance with approved laws and regulations. He further noted that the plan includes strict controls on anchoring and drifting, regulation of mooring areas, and the prevention of any violations within navigation channels, while ensuring full compliance with international regulations for preventing collisions at sea, maintaining safe distances between vessels, and avoiding route changes except in extreme emergency cases.

The Authority stressed that all vessel owners, maritime agents, marinas, yacht clubs, and recreational boat operators are required to fully comply with the approved operational plan and instructions. This is to ensure a safe and organized maritime environment that allows everyone to enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations with the highest levels of safety.

Dubai Maritime Authority also advises all marine vessel users and sea-goers to carefully assess current and forecast weather conditions before and during any marine trip, due to the possibility of unstable or adverse weather conditions expected during New Year’s Eve 2026.

As part of the implementation of the final operational plan, Dubai Maritime Authority held a specialized coordination workshop with relevant strategic partners and marine marinas in the Emirate of Dubai. The workshop reviewed operational readiness and ensured institutional integration to secure maritime navigation safety during New Year’s Eve 2026 in Dubai waters.

The workshop included discussions on maritime routes and movement schedules, mechanisms for managing navigational flow and planning vessel movements, as well as a review of patrol, monitoring, and operational coordination arrangements among concerned entities. It also addressed strategies for organizing vessel movement, including assembly mechanisms, route distribution, operational arrangements approved for each category of vessels, and weather forecasts.

Additionally, anchoring rules and approved maritime zones were clarified, along with discussions on compliance monitoring mechanisms and the enforcement of penalties against violators. Communication protocols, emergency procedures, and potential maritime bottleneck locations were also reviewed. Emphasis was placed on the application of systems and regulations governing marine vessel movement during New Year’s Eve 2026 operations, ensuring the highest levels of safety and smooth maritime traffic flow.