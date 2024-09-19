The Private Notary Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) handed down a decision to fine three private notaries for failing to comply with the laws, decisions and directives governing the profession, with total fines amounting to AED 50,000.

The decision was announced during a meeting held under the chairmanship of His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, at which the Committee also approved an application to complete the licensing process of an office to practice the profession of private notary, an application to register a private notary, and an application to renew the registration of a government notary. Additionally, the Committee reviewed the transaction statistics and the survey results for the first half of this year, which showed that customer satisfaction with the services provided reached 92%.

The Committee meeting was chaired by the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, and attended by its members, namely Yousif Hasan Alhosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector, Abdulla Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Organisational Development Division, Mohamed Hesham ElRafei, legal expert, and Khaled Salem Altamimi, Head of the Private Notary Section.